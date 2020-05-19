Amelie Bennett of Rochester, WI was one of more than 200 University of Utah undergraduates showcasing their research virtually at the 2020 Undergraduate Research Symposium on Monday, April 20, 2020.

The Undergraduate Research Symposium provides an opportunity for students to present their work to students, faculty and other members of the University of Utah community. Undergraduate students from all disciplines are invited to present their research and creative work.

This year’s symposium was set to take place earlier in the month in person, however was delayed and move to a virutal format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students’ research was interrupted, but they worked closely with mentors to make it happen under these diffcult circumstances.

Bennett, whose major is listed as Ballet BFA and Psychology BS, represented the School of Dance department.

Bennett gave a presentation titled “How We Move When We Feel: Kinesthetic Empathy Through Mirror Neuron Systems.”

