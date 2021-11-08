The American Association of University Women–Racine (AAUW–R) is offering scholarships for women attending 2- and 4-year accredited colleges and universities.

Scholarships are awarded to Racine County women, with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above, who are enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program, OR who are enrolled as a junior or senior at a 4-year institution by fall semester, 2022.

Applications and information are available on the AAUW–Racine website and are due no later than February 15, 2022. Winners will be notified on or before April 30, 2022.

AAUW–R also has a scholarship available for the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL). This year’s conference is being held in May 2022 in College Park, MD.

For questions, please email aauwracinescholar@gmail.com.

About the American Association of University Women

The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. By joining AAUW, women belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers, so all women have a fair chance.

