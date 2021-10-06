City of Racine – The City of Racine Public Health Department and the AMI Clinic at Regency Mall will begin providing COVID-19 boosters this week and Central Racine County Health Department will begin offering them next week. Last week, the FDA approved the use of boosters in certain instances and the CDC provided guidance as to who is eligible.

Boosters will be available to the community per the following CDC guidance:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID- 19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks,

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

The AMI Clinic at Regency Mall is open Tuesday’s from 11am to 7pm and Thursday’s from 11am to 5pm. No appointments are necessary. The Public Health clinic at City Hall is open Thursdays from 10am to 2pm. Appointments are highly recommended and can be scheduled for City Hall at this link https://racinepublichealth.as.me/schedule.php . Appointments are required for Central Racine County Health Department and can be scheduled by clicking here https://crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine#LOCATIONS

Additional information about where to find COVID-19 vaccine or testing is available at vaccinateracine.org or https://crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine#FINDER . If people are not certain if they should receive a booster dose, people should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting a booster dose is appropriate for them. The City’s gift card incentive program does not apply to boosters.

