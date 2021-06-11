Society’s Assets helps people with disabilities access the Telecommunications Equipment Purchase Program (TEPP) in southeastern Wisconsin. The TEPP assists people who are deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired, or mobility or motion impaired by providing the equipment they need in order to use basic telephone services. The TEPP is paid for by the Wisconsin Universal Service Fund established by the Public Service Commission. Money is collected from Wisconsin telephone service providers for the Fund.

Doug Aretz, an Independent Living Coordinator at Society’s Assets, explains the focus of his job. “I’ve worked with people with disabilities for nearly 10 years, and I am sad to see people with hearing loss withdrawing from activities and conversations. I’m here to connect people with telephones and listening devices that help them stay informed and active. Our demonstration and loan program offers amplified phones, caption phones, listening devices, and other gadgets. I help you decide what the best solution is for your situation and complete the paperwork for the TEPP voucher.”

Society’s Assets: a resource for people with disabilities. Services include advocacy, supportive home care/personal care, home/vehicle modifications, a loan closet with equipment and technology for a “Try Before You Buy” experience (partially supported by WisTech), technical assistance regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling, and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home.

For more information, call 1-800-378-9128.