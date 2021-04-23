RACINE COUNTY – Amtrak, the nation’s passenger railroad, announced this week that it will restore its full schedule of Hiawatha Service trains linking Racine County with Milwaukee and Chicago starting May 23.

Amtrak cut all of its Hiawatha trains in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The train service was later partially restored in phases to three daily round trips. The service will now be restored to its pre-pandemic schedule of seven round trips on Monday through Friday and six round trips on Saturday and Sunday. Advance reservations will continue to be required.

Amtrak trains serve Racine County from the Sturtevant Amtrak Depot at 9900 E. Exploration Court.

A full schedule is available on the Amtrak website.