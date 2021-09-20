… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
With no shareholders or billionaire owners, we can provide trustworthy journalism that focuses on helping readers.
Unlike many others, Racine County Eye’s journalism is available for everyone to read, regardless of what they can afford to pay. We do this because we believe in information equality. Greater numbers of people can keep track of events, understand their impact on people and communities, and become inspired to take meaningful action.
If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Racine County Eye from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.
RACINE – Holly Anderle of Racine has been named HALO Inc. (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization) executive director effective immediately. HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave., is Racine’s largest general population shelter for persons experiencing homelessness.
Anderle has been a member of the HALO Board of Directors since May 2017, and had served as President since October 2020. Dan Mitchell is now Board President. She was instrumental in creating and running Segue HOST, the Homeless Overnight Shelter, from 2015 until transferring its clients to HALO in March 2017 when HALO became a low barrier shelter.
A retired Army personnel officer, Anderle currently serves as the pastor of First Baptist Church of Racine and is the Director of the Monday Night Hot Meal Program.
“HALO does an incredible amount of good in our community. We are blessed to have a dedicated and compassionate staff, as well as committed, active donors and volunteers. I’m excited to take this amazing organization forward into the future, building off what we have already established and finding new ways to fulfill our strategic plan and our mission to provide a path to self-sufficiency and housing stability to all experiencing homelessness in Racine County,” she said in a news release.
Gai Lorenzen, a former HALO executive director who has been serving as acting executive director, said: “The HALO Board of Directors has made an excellent choice by naming Holly its next executive director. I am very excited for HALO (and Holly).”