RACINE – Holly Anderle of Racine has been named HALO Inc. (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization) executive director effective immediately. HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave., is Racine’s largest general population shelter for persons experiencing homelessness.

Anderle has been a member of the HALO Board of Directors since May 2017, and had served as President since October 2020. Dan Mitchell is now Board President. She was instrumental in creating and running Segue HOST, the Homeless Overnight Shelter, from 2015 until transferring its clients to HALO in March 2017 when HALO became a low barrier shelter.

A retired Army personnel officer, Anderle currently serves as the pastor of First Baptist Church of Racine and is the Director of the Monday Night Hot Meal Program.

“HALO does an incredible amount of good in our community. We are blessed to have a dedicated and compassionate staff, as well as committed, active donors and volunteers. I’m excited to take this amazing organization forward into the future, building off what we have already established and finding new ways to fulfill our strategic plan and our mission to provide a path to self-sufficiency and housing stability to all experiencing homelessness in Racine County,” she said in a news release.

Gai Lorenzen, a former HALO executive director who has been serving as acting executive director, said: “The HALO Board of Directors has made an excellent choice by naming Holly its next executive director. I am very excited for HALO (and Holly).”

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!