Advertisements

River Bend Nature Center is proud to announce the Andis Foundation as the name sponsor of the first phase of the Andis Chickadee Trail. This project comes at a critical time when families are balancing at-home education amid the COVID-19 pandemic pressures.

The Andis Chickadee Trail is a new, interactive trail designed to engage children and folks of all ages in an unstructured exploration of nature. The project includes a story trail, a natural playscape, and an interpretive tree trail. Access is also free to families.

On the story trail, children encounter the pages of a book as they explore the forest. Moreover, the book will change monthly. The natural playscape features elements that invite children and adults to step, hop, and balance their way into the woods. The interpretive tree trail also identifies specimens of native trees. Above all, the Andis Chickadee Trail will have new elements added over the next year.

“At Andis, we believe strong families, thriving kids, and a vibrant community yield prosperity,” said Andis Co-CEO and Foundation President, Laura Andis Bishop. “We look forward to seeing families in the region utilize the new Andis Chickadee Trail to relax, reconnect, and learn together.”

The Andis Foundation is a philanthropic extension of Andis Company that supports community-driven partnerships to deliver on its mission of building healthy communities on the foundation of a family.

River Bend Nature Center provides environmental education and outdoor recreation for children, families, and adults. To learn more about the River Bend Nature Center, visit the website or call 262-639-1515. Find out further about Riverbend Nature Center’s After School Nature Camp.