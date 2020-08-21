Angela M. Wuerker, 36, on Monday, August 10th at her residence. She was born in Racine August 29, 1984, to John and Sherri Wuerker.

Angela attended William Horlick High School. She was employed for over a decade at Pacific Sands Inc. and most recently at Pioneer products. She enjoyed writing poetry but most of her life revolved around being the best mother to Brady. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her son Brady and his father Thomas Barker; her parents, Sherri Wuerker (Nee:Zeitz), John (Linda) Wuerker; sister Amanda Wuerker (Joe); grandparents, Nancy Wuerker, Ronald Schmitz; 5 nephews, 5 aunts, 4 uncles, & 7 cousins, along with extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Shirley Schmitz and Kenneth Wuerker.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Brady Retzlaff officiating. Masks are required and groups of 75 and social distancing will be observed. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Angela Wuerker page, select services, and select live stream. Memorials to the family for Brady’s education have been suggested.