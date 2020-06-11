Earlier this month, University of Wisconsin-Parkside Library Director Anna Stadick was elected as chair-elect of the Council of UW Libraries (CUWL). She will be acting chair starting next year.

“The people who form CUWL are engaged and committed library professionals—really great people who want to see students and campuses succeed,” said Stadick. CUWL members help decide matters from common online library resource purchases to sharing between campus libraries to the details of what it will mean to safely open libraries on campuses in light of the pandemic.

“The group is an outstanding source of help and information for all of its members,” added Stadick. “We share ideas and experiences and often bounce ideas off of each other to help inform our own decisions. I’m very much looking forward to continued work with this group.

Together, the 26 UW campuses have over 9 million unique items (over 17 million volumes) available to students, faculty, researchers, and the greater Wisconsin community. The UW Libraries’ vision of “One System, One Library” allows for an extensive, yet efficient collection in times of increasing library costs. While each UW campus has its own library collection and staff, some decisions are made at the UW System level by the Library Program Director and various committees.

CUWL is a committee formed by all the library directors of the UW System, though it also includes leaders of system committees on archives, collection development, and representatives of the Wisconsin Historical Society. The CUWL provides a forum for library and information resource planning within the UW System and reports to the UW System Associate Vice President of Learning and Information Technology Services. To read more about CUWL, visit https://www.wisconsin.edu/systemwide-it/councils/cuwl/ and to see more about the UW System libraries, visit https://www.wisconsin.edu/libraries/.