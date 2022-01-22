WHEATON, IL – A Mount Pleasant student was named to the Dean’s List at Wheaton College for the Fall 2021 semester.

Annie Rhoads has earned Dean’s List honors at Wheaton by achieving a 3.50 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations, you make your hometown proud.