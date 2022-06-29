WHEATON, IL – Wheaton College student Annie Rhoads of Mount Pleasant was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.

About Wheaton College

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.

For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations on your achievement! See our Community Section for more great local happenings.

