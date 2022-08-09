All students who will be attending Racine Unified School District must complete the annual registration. The district is implementing new registration this year for returning and new students. Registration is open now until Aug. 31. It includes and verifies contact information, student health information and fees.

How to register

Annual registration can be completed by going to the Infinite Campus Parent Portal, selecting the “More” tab on the side or from the menu, and then selecting the Annual Registration tab. If you don’t have an Infinite Campus Parent Portal or need assistance, contact your student’s school or email campus.noreply@rusd.org.

Per RUSD, the Annual Registration process does not work as well when accessed through a mobile device. The website states, if you do not have access to a Chromebook, laptop or desktop computer, please visit the RUSD Welcome Center, 3109 Mount Pleasant St., Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or contact Rebecca Estrada at 262-221-6479 to schedule an appointment to visit a Family Resource Center.

Annual registration includes:

Review/updating of living information

The district will confirm household information such as the student’s address, phone number and email. If the student’s primary address has changed, the district asks that new proof of residency is brought to the Administrative Service Center (ASC) as soon as possible. The office is located at 3109 Mount Pleasant St. in Racine. They are open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Health-related and emergency forms

Students and their parents/guardians will need to complete health and medication forms. Emergency contact information will also be taken at the point of registration.

Fees

RUSD’s fees include textbooks, materials and supplies. For the 2022-2023 school year, you can pay using the Infinite Campus Parent Portal anytime. Cash and checks are also accepted in the school office. K-8, middle and high school offices are open year-round. RUSD’s K-5 schools will be open to accept payments starting Aug. 10.

The annual fees for the 2022-23 school year are:

Grades 3K–4K: $25

Grades K–5: $45

Grades 6–12: $65

RUSD reminds families that paying school fees does not “register” children for school. Registration is only completed by following all of the steps listed above.

Call your school ahead of time before visiting to ensure that someone is available to assist. School contact information can be found online.

Have questions about registration? Contact enrollment.center@rusd.org or call 262-631-7194. Student fee questions can be directed to 262-631-7082 or studentfees@rusd.org.

