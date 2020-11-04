RACINE COUNTY – Voters in Racine County preferred President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden by 4,321 votes during the 2020 general election.

According to the Associated Press, Racine County saw a higher voter turnout than the 2016 Presidential Election, with 105,629 people casting their ballot, a 17 percent increase over 2016.

With 93 percent of the ballots tallied in Wisconsin, President Donald Trump leads former Vice President Joe Biden by just over 3.6 percent. The winner of Wisconsin’s presidential race will receive 10 electoral college votes.

As of 2:20 a.m., Biden led Trump 238 to 213 electoral college votes. The number needed is 270.