Just under $22 million in property changed hands between September 8 and September 11, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included a gas and apartment complex.

  • Wind Lake Country Fresh Market purchased the gas station at 26480 Fries Lane, Norway, for $1,625,000.00.
  • GKF Properties LLC bought the apartment complex at 309 Meadowview Ct. Waterford from Carson LLC for $895,000.00.

For more information about the real estate market check out the past property transfers.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 
6003 Eagle Point Dr LOT 68Caledonia $                      77,900.00
1626 Wind Dale DrCaledonia $                    136,800.00
3746 Cheyenne CtCaledonia $                    143,000.00
2670 4 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia $                    203,000.00
2735 Red Maple CtCaledonia $                    206,000.00
5800 Brookhaven DrCaledonia $                    260,000.00
410 E Pointmere LaneCaledonia $                    264,900.00
825 Horner DrCaledonia $                    310,000.00
1111 Ellis AveCaledonia $                    321,000.00
817 Horner DrCaledonia $                    340,000.00
6216 Stefanie WayCaledonia $                    485,000.00
122 S Wisconsin StCity of Burlington $                    123,000.00
372 S Kane StCity of Burlington $                    165,000.00
2209 Ravenswood RdCity of Burlington $                    409,000.00
273 Shenandoah CtCity of Burlington $                    415,000.00
22817 Deer Meadow DrDover $                    150,000.00
3710 Beaumont AveDover $                    285,000.00
3726 S Britton RdDover $                    405,000.00
4221 Wood RdMt Pleasant $                      45,000.00
1441 Oakes RdMt Pleasant $                      88,800.00
6820 Mariner Dr #102Mt Pleasant $                    105,000.00
5719 Cambridge Lane Unit 3Mt Pleasant $                    122,500.00
7041 Mariner Dr 103Mt Pleasant $                    124,900.00
2727 Red Fawn CtMt Pleasant $                    350,000.00
2110 Carlas WayMt Pleasant $                    480,000.00
6415 Townline RdNorway $                    109,900.00
3730 Misty CtNorway $                    120,000.00
24801 West Loomis RdNorway $                    265,000.00
26620 Lilac LaneNorway $                    337,000.00
6623 Legend LaneNorway $                    350,000.00
23061 7 Mile West RdNorway $                    520,000.00
26480 Fries LaneNorway $                 1,625,000.00
1107 Lasalle StRacine $                      55,000.00
608 Eleventh StRacine $                      60,000.00
314 Merrie LaneRacine $                      72,500.00
2606 19th StRacine $                      76,000.00
2014 Lasalle StRacine $                      85,000.00
2208 Carlisle AveRacine $                      86,900.00
2327 Meachem StRacine $                    100,000.00
935 Virginia StRacine $                    100,000.00
1333 Hayes AveRacine $                    110,000.00
1434 Thurston AveRacine $                    113,000.00
1820 Grange AveRacine $                    113,500.00
4212 Lasalle StRacine $                    117,000.00
720 S Marquette St Unit 302Racine $                    119,000.00
1624 Rapids DrRacine $                    120,000.00
1718 Polaris AveRacine $                    125,000.00
710 Indiana StRacine $                    130,000.00
2048 Grange AveRacine $                    132,000.00
1628 Oregon StRacine $                    135,000.00
1410 Willmor StRacine $                    136,000.00
2216 Monroe AveRacine $                    136,000.00
1132 Cleveland AveRacine $                    138,000.00
4802 Lindermann AveRacine $                    140,000.00
938 Ohio StRacine $                    144,175.00
601 South StRacine $                    145,000.00
907 Kingston AveRacine $                    147,900.00
2706 Blaine AveRacine $                    148,900.00
3219 Charles StRacine $                    153,000.00
3437 10th AveRacine $                    155,000.00
1910 N Wisconsin StRacine $                    169,000.00
422 Wolff StRacine $                    174,000.00
738 Kentucky StRacine $                    177,500.00
1101 Saxony DrRacine $                    178,000.00
2427 Hansen AveRacine $                    183,000.00
5100 Kings CirRacine $                    189,000.00
3346 N Main StRacine $                    224,000.00
4353 Pine Ridge CircleRacine $                    265,000.00
1003 Orchard StRacine $                    344,000.00
3057 Michigan BlvdRacine $                    779,000.00
4310 Hwy KRaymond $                    112,000.00
2001 43rd StRaymond $                    260,000.00
424 Woodlawn AveRochester $                    105,000.00
1626 Rookery GlenRochester $                    157,000.00
1036 Rock Ridge RdRochester $                    160,000.00
224 Oak Hill CircleRochester $                    299,900.00
1708 Rookery GlenRochester $                    625,000.00
343335 Honey LaneTown of Burlington $                      20,500.00
1323 river Knoll StTown of Burlington $                    175,000.00
2425 Fairfield LnTown of Burlington $                    194,000.00
34115 Grand BlvdTown of Burlington $                    218,000.00
30415 Lawn DrTown of Burlington $                    470,000.00
28828 Golden CirTown of Waterford $                    299,900.00
7949 Golden Bay TrailTown of Waterford $                    325,000.00
6937 Big Bend RdTown of Waterford $                    362,000.00
7227 Joy Marie LaneTown of Waterford $                    470,000.00
1100 13th AveUnion Grove $                    198,000.00
1091 Shagbark LaneUnion Grove $                    270,000.00
217 S 7th St Unit 8Village of Waterford $                    130,000.00
107 N 3rd StVillage of Waterford $                    295,000.00
901 Foxwalk DrVillage of Waterford $                    423,630.00
309 Meadowview CtVillage of Waterford $                    895,000.00

Love what we do?

In addition to our education features, we’ll be kicking off a series of stories highlighting how parents, students, and educators are adapting to the impact of COVID-19 on education. If this is important to you, please consider donating to our education reporting fund. https://business.facebook.com/donate/1846323118855149/3262802717172659/

Powered by Foreclosure.com