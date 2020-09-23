Just under $22 million in property changed hands between September 8 and September 11, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included a gas and apartment complex.
- Wind Lake Country Fresh Market purchased the gas station at 26480 Fries Lane, Norway, for $1,625,000.00.
- GKF Properties LLC bought the apartment complex at 309 Meadowview Ct. Waterford from Carson LLC for $895,000.00.
For more information about the real estate market check out the past property transfers.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|6003 Eagle Point Dr LOT 68
|Caledonia
|$ 77,900.00
|1626 Wind Dale Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 136,800.00
|3746 Cheyenne Ct
|Caledonia
|$ 143,000.00
|2670 4 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 203,000.00
|2735 Red Maple Ct
|Caledonia
|$ 206,000.00
|5800 Brookhaven Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 260,000.00
|410 E Pointmere Lane
|Caledonia
|$ 264,900.00
|825 Horner Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 310,000.00
|1111 Ellis Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 321,000.00
|817 Horner Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 340,000.00
|6216 Stefanie Way
|Caledonia
|$ 485,000.00
|122 S Wisconsin St
|City of Burlington
|$ 123,000.00
|372 S Kane St
|City of Burlington
|$ 165,000.00
|2209 Ravenswood Rd
|City of Burlington
|$ 409,000.00
|273 Shenandoah Ct
|City of Burlington
|$ 415,000.00
|22817 Deer Meadow Dr
|Dover
|$ 150,000.00
|3710 Beaumont Ave
|Dover
|$ 285,000.00
|3726 S Britton Rd
|Dover
|$ 405,000.00
|4221 Wood Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 45,000.00
|1441 Oakes Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 88,800.00
|6820 Mariner Dr #102
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 105,000.00
|5719 Cambridge Lane Unit 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 122,500.00
|7041 Mariner Dr 103
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 124,900.00
|2727 Red Fawn Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 350,000.00
|2110 Carlas Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 480,000.00
|6415 Townline Rd
|Norway
|$ 109,900.00
|3730 Misty Ct
|Norway
|$ 120,000.00
|24801 West Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$ 265,000.00
|26620 Lilac Lane
|Norway
|$ 337,000.00
|6623 Legend Lane
|Norway
|$ 350,000.00
|23061 7 Mile West Rd
|Norway
|$ 520,000.00
|26480 Fries Lane
|Norway
|$ 1,625,000.00
|1107 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$ 55,000.00
|608 Eleventh St
|Racine
|$ 60,000.00
|314 Merrie Lane
|Racine
|$ 72,500.00
|2606 19th St
|Racine
|$ 76,000.00
|2014 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$ 85,000.00
|2208 Carlisle Ave
|Racine
|$ 86,900.00
|2327 Meachem St
|Racine
|$ 100,000.00
|935 Virginia St
|Racine
|$ 100,000.00
|1333 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$ 110,000.00
|1434 Thurston Ave
|Racine
|$ 113,000.00
|1820 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$ 113,500.00
|4212 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$ 117,000.00
|720 S Marquette St Unit 302
|Racine
|$ 119,000.00
|1624 Rapids Dr
|Racine
|$ 120,000.00
|1718 Polaris Ave
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|710 Indiana St
|Racine
|$ 130,000.00
|2048 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$ 132,000.00
|1628 Oregon St
|Racine
|$ 135,000.00
|1410 Willmor St
|Racine
|$ 136,000.00
|2216 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$ 136,000.00
|1132 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$ 138,000.00
|4802 Lindermann Ave
|Racine
|$ 140,000.00
|938 Ohio St
|Racine
|$ 144,175.00
|601 South St
|Racine
|$ 145,000.00
|907 Kingston Ave
|Racine
|$ 147,900.00
|2706 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$ 148,900.00
|3219 Charles St
|Racine
|$ 153,000.00
|3437 10th Ave
|Racine
|$ 155,000.00
|1910 N Wisconsin St
|Racine
|$ 169,000.00
|422 Wolff St
|Racine
|$ 174,000.00
|738 Kentucky St
|Racine
|$ 177,500.00
|1101 Saxony Dr
|Racine
|$ 178,000.00
|2427 Hansen Ave
|Racine
|$ 183,000.00
|5100 Kings Cir
|Racine
|$ 189,000.00
|3346 N Main St
|Racine
|$ 224,000.00
|4353 Pine Ridge Circle
|Racine
|$ 265,000.00
|1003 Orchard St
|Racine
|$ 344,000.00
|3057 Michigan Blvd
|Racine
|$ 779,000.00
|4310 Hwy K
|Raymond
|$ 112,000.00
|2001 43rd St
|Raymond
|$ 260,000.00
|424 Woodlawn Ave
|Rochester
|$ 105,000.00
|1626 Rookery Glen
|Rochester
|$ 157,000.00
|1036 Rock Ridge Rd
|Rochester
|$ 160,000.00
|224 Oak Hill Circle
|Rochester
|$ 299,900.00
|1708 Rookery Glen
|Rochester
|$ 625,000.00
|343335 Honey Lane
|Town of Burlington
|$ 20,500.00
|1323 river Knoll St
|Town of Burlington
|$ 175,000.00
|2425 Fairfield Ln
|Town of Burlington
|$ 194,000.00
|34115 Grand Blvd
|Town of Burlington
|$ 218,000.00
|30415 Lawn Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$ 470,000.00
|28828 Golden Cir
|Town of Waterford
|$ 299,900.00
|7949 Golden Bay Trail
|Town of Waterford
|$ 325,000.00
|6937 Big Bend Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 362,000.00
|7227 Joy Marie Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$ 470,000.00
|1100 13th Ave
|Union Grove
|$ 198,000.00
|1091 Shagbark Lane
|Union Grove
|$ 270,000.00
|217 S 7th St Unit 8
|Village of Waterford
|$ 130,000.00
|107 N 3rd St
|Village of Waterford
|$ 295,000.00
|901 Foxwalk Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$ 423,630.00
|309 Meadowview Ct
|Village of Waterford
|$ 895,000.00
Love what we do?
In addition to our education features, we’ll be kicking off a series of stories highlighting how parents, students, and educators are adapting to the impact of COVID-19 on education. If this is important to you, please consider donating to our education reporting fund. https://business.facebook.com/donate/1846323118855149/3262802717172659/