Just under $22 million in property changed hands between September 8 and September 11, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included a gas and apartment complex.

Wind Lake Country Fresh Market purchased the gas station at 26480 Fries Lane, Norway, for $1,625,000.00.

GKF Properties LLC bought the apartment complex at 309 Meadowview Ct. Waterford from Carson LLC for $895,000.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 6003 Eagle Point Dr LOT 68 Caledonia $ 77,900.00 1626 Wind Dale Dr Caledonia $ 136,800.00 3746 Cheyenne Ct Caledonia $ 143,000.00 2670 4 1/2 Mile Rd Caledonia $ 203,000.00 2735 Red Maple Ct Caledonia $ 206,000.00 5800 Brookhaven Dr Caledonia $ 260,000.00 410 E Pointmere Lane Caledonia $ 264,900.00 825 Horner Dr Caledonia $ 310,000.00 1111 Ellis Ave Caledonia $ 321,000.00 817 Horner Dr Caledonia $ 340,000.00 6216 Stefanie Way Caledonia $ 485,000.00 122 S Wisconsin St City of Burlington $ 123,000.00 372 S Kane St City of Burlington $ 165,000.00 2209 Ravenswood Rd City of Burlington $ 409,000.00 273 Shenandoah Ct City of Burlington $ 415,000.00 22817 Deer Meadow Dr Dover $ 150,000.00 3710 Beaumont Ave Dover $ 285,000.00 3726 S Britton Rd Dover $ 405,000.00 4221 Wood Rd Mt Pleasant $ 45,000.00 1441 Oakes Rd Mt Pleasant $ 88,800.00 6820 Mariner Dr #102 Mt Pleasant $ 105,000.00 5719 Cambridge Lane Unit 3 Mt Pleasant $ 122,500.00 7041 Mariner Dr 103 Mt Pleasant $ 124,900.00 2727 Red Fawn Ct Mt Pleasant $ 350,000.00 2110 Carlas Way Mt Pleasant $ 480,000.00 6415 Townline Rd Norway $ 109,900.00 3730 Misty Ct Norway $ 120,000.00 24801 West Loomis Rd Norway $ 265,000.00 26620 Lilac Lane Norway $ 337,000.00 6623 Legend Lane Norway $ 350,000.00 23061 7 Mile West Rd Norway $ 520,000.00 26480 Fries Lane Norway $ 1,625,000.00 1107 Lasalle St Racine $ 55,000.00 608 Eleventh St Racine $ 60,000.00 314 Merrie Lane Racine $ 72,500.00 2606 19th St Racine $ 76,000.00 2014 Lasalle St Racine $ 85,000.00 2208 Carlisle Ave Racine $ 86,900.00 2327 Meachem St Racine $ 100,000.00 935 Virginia St Racine $ 100,000.00 1333 Hayes Ave Racine $ 110,000.00 1434 Thurston Ave Racine $ 113,000.00 1820 Grange Ave Racine $ 113,500.00 4212 Lasalle St Racine $ 117,000.00 720 S Marquette St Unit 302 Racine $ 119,000.00 1624 Rapids Dr Racine $ 120,000.00 1718 Polaris Ave Racine $ 125,000.00 710 Indiana St Racine $ 130,000.00 2048 Grange Ave Racine $ 132,000.00 1628 Oregon St Racine $ 135,000.00 1410 Willmor St Racine $ 136,000.00 2216 Monroe Ave Racine $ 136,000.00 1132 Cleveland Ave Racine $ 138,000.00 4802 Lindermann Ave Racine $ 140,000.00 938 Ohio St Racine $ 144,175.00 601 South St Racine $ 145,000.00 907 Kingston Ave Racine $ 147,900.00 2706 Blaine Ave Racine $ 148,900.00 3219 Charles St Racine $ 153,000.00 3437 10th Ave Racine $ 155,000.00 1910 N Wisconsin St Racine $ 169,000.00 422 Wolff St Racine $ 174,000.00 738 Kentucky St Racine $ 177,500.00 1101 Saxony Dr Racine $ 178,000.00 2427 Hansen Ave Racine $ 183,000.00 5100 Kings Cir Racine $ 189,000.00 3346 N Main St Racine $ 224,000.00 4353 Pine Ridge Circle Racine $ 265,000.00 1003 Orchard St Racine $ 344,000.00 3057 Michigan Blvd Racine $ 779,000.00 4310 Hwy K Raymond $ 112,000.00 2001 43rd St Raymond $ 260,000.00 424 Woodlawn Ave Rochester $ 105,000.00 1626 Rookery Glen Rochester $ 157,000.00 1036 Rock Ridge Rd Rochester $ 160,000.00 224 Oak Hill Circle Rochester $ 299,900.00 1708 Rookery Glen Rochester $ 625,000.00 343335 Honey Lane Town of Burlington $ 20,500.00 1323 river Knoll St Town of Burlington $ 175,000.00 2425 Fairfield Ln Town of Burlington $ 194,000.00 34115 Grand Blvd Town of Burlington $ 218,000.00 30415 Lawn Dr Town of Burlington $ 470,000.00 28828 Golden Cir Town of Waterford $ 299,900.00 7949 Golden Bay Trail Town of Waterford $ 325,000.00 6937 Big Bend Rd Town of Waterford $ 362,000.00 7227 Joy Marie Lane Town of Waterford $ 470,000.00 1100 13th Ave Union Grove $ 198,000.00 1091 Shagbark Lane Union Grove $ 270,000.00 217 S 7th St Unit 8 Village of Waterford $ 130,000.00 107 N 3rd St Village of Waterford $ 295,000.00 901 Foxwalk Dr Village of Waterford $ 423,630.00 309 Meadowview Ct Village of Waterford $ 895,000.00