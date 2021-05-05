RACINE – The Smart City App Development Competition, sponsored by Tech-Prize and Visioning a Greater Racine, will be held live and virtually from 9 to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday at Gateway Technical College’s Racine campus. The public is invited to watch via Facebook live here.

The competition has drawn entries from as far away as India, Europe and Africa. A juried panel will select the winners through a technical evaluation. There are $58,000 in scholarship awards available for the winning teams from event sponsors, University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Gateway Technical College. All attendees will engage in the Popular Vote so that everyone can participate. The winner of the popular vote will receive an Amazon Gift Card rewards. The nine entries received so far cover a broad spectrum of ideas, according to Kiran Vedak, a Tech-Prize volunteer. Here is a sampling:

A team of five students from Racine’s Case High School have developed an app to connect Racine residents with jobs, internships, scholarships and volunteering opportunities.

A student from UW-Parkside has developed an indoor software mapping app that helps administrators better understand their facilities and communicate that information with visitors.

Krishna Raghavendran, 11-year-old middle school student from India and winner of an MIT App competition, has created an app that connects help seekers to help givers, improving the efficiency of providing aid during a crisis.

An award-winning team of three juniors from Palm Harbor (Florida) University High School have submitted Person-to-Person platform called Rentathon that connects photography enthusiasts on a platform that allows them to conveniently rent out photography equipment.

The Smart City App Competition is the first Tech-Prize event scheduled for this year. Tech- Prize, encompassing six events, draws its inspiration from the City of Racine’s 20th century reputation as “invention city.”

Tech-Prize was originally planned for the summer of 2020 but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A series of events – revolving around idea development, process and education – will take place in Racine on Sept. 10-18.

For more information on upcoming Tech-Prize events, visit here.

