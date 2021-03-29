Appointments for the community-based vaccination clinic at Regency Mall are rapidly filling up for the week of March 29, while there are many appointments still available for the week of April 5.

Residents can register for the clinic by visiting the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry at https://vaccinate.wi.gov. They will then receive an invite to book an appointment when they are eligible. Individuals can also register by phone by calling toll-free 844-684-1064 (interpreters available for non-English speakers). See the DHS “Am I Eligible For the Vaccine?” page for information on current eligibility in Wisconsin.

The community-based vaccination clinic at Regency Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays in the former Burlington Coat Factory location on the south end of the mall. Residents can access the clinic by entering the southwest entrance of the mall next to Planet Fitness.

The clinic opened on Tuesday, March 23. For the first week, the clinic is on track to use its full vaccine allotment of 1,170 doses.

As of Friday, March 26, more than 25% of Racine County residents (49,684) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to DHS data.