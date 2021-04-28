RACINE – Advance appointments are now a thing of the past for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave. The clinic, located in the former Burlington Coat Factory space, began offering walk-up vaccinations to anyone age 16 or older on Tuesday.

The free clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The DHS location is also offering employers and community organizations to reserve blocks of time for staff, membership, and families to be vaccinated. Businesses or organizations should contact the Central Racine County Health Department at 262-898-4460. One can also contact the City of Racine Public Health Department at 262-636-9201 for more information. Businesses may also be eligible for a tax credit for providing employees with paid vaccination leave.

Other vaccine clinics that require appointments

Two other community-based clinics, operated by local health departments, have available appointment times this week. Also, for the next week for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Residents ages 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.

The City of Racine Public Health Department is accepting appointments for Wednesday and May 5 and 6. Also, the clinic is at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Visit: https://www.racinecoronavirus.org/racine-covid-19-vaccine/

The Central Racine County Health Department has appointment openings for this Wednesday and Thursday and May 5 and 6. The vaccine clinic is at 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. Visit: https://crchd.com/covid-19

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at several local pharmacies and health care providers. For the CDC Vaccine Finder, visit https://vaccinefinder.org.

Racine County has reported 22,870 cases of the COVID-19 virus. This also includes 227 new cases in the past week, since the declaration of the global pandemic in March 2020. There have been 328 deaths. The county’s infection rate continues to remain in the “high risk” category.

As of Monday, 38.6 percent of Racine County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Lastly, the amount of fully vaccinated county residents is now at 28 percent.

