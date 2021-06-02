Racine County had 99 properties transferred to new owners between May 10th and 14th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $24 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of properties occupied by Arbee’s Liquor, Jaramillo Contractors, Sign Pro, and many churches.

The Arbee’s Liquor at 4606 Douglas Ave. Caledonia, sold to App, LLC. for $570,000.00.

Jaramillo Contractors, 10508 – 7 Mile Rd. Caledonia, sold to BCI Development, LLC for $820,000.00.

Two Racine churches were purchased by the Water of Life Evangelical Lutheran Church. First, the New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church at 5976 Douglas Ave. Caledonia, sold for $500,000.00. Then Epiphany Lutheran Church at 2921 Olive St. Racine also sold for $500,000.00.

Ultra Industries, 2801 Carlisle Ave. Racine, produces industrial air filtration components. The property was bought by 1711 Douth Street, LLC for $2,200,000.00.

The property at 1415 Layard Ave. Racine, sold to Affordable Floors LLC for $120,000.00. Further, the building was previously occupied by Sign Pro.

The commercial building at 2021 Willow Rd. Mt Pleasant, formerly Nor Light, sold for $350,000.00 to Shoman Investments, LLC.

Lastly, Samuel and Britani D’Alie sold the property at 20512 Church Rd, Yorkville, to Michael and Julie Hubbard for $700,000.00. The property is occupied by Amen Adventures, a Christian 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that brings the love of Christ to outdoor activities.

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Also, please find more about Racine County real estate on our dashboard.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 6544 E River Rd Caledonia $ 100,000.00 7432 Paul Bunyan Rd Caledonia $ 112,000.00 6928 5 Mile Rd Caledonia $ 190,000.00 6815 Lone Elm Dr Caledonia $ 220,000.00 5634 Castelton Dr Caledonia $ 250,000.00 4816 Kingdom Ct Caledonia $ 260,000.00 13420 4 Mile Rd Caledonia $ 300,000.00 3510 Cranberry Lane Caledonia $ 335,000.00 4539 LaSalle St Caledonia $ 355,000.00 3420 Nicholson Rd Caledonia $ 370,000.00 6908 7 Mile Rd Caledonia $ 425,000.00 3420 Leo Lane Caledonia $ 499,900.00 5976 Douglas Ave Caledonia $ 500,000.00 4606 Douglas Ave Caledonia $ 570,000.00 4215 Quarry Springs Dr Caledonia $ 650,000.00 10508 7 Mile Rd Caledonia $ 820,000.00 188 W Highland Ave City of Burlington $ 140,000.00 425 Origen St City of Burlington $ 150,000.00 209 Chapel Terrace City of Burlington $ 259,100.00 2073 Stonegate Rd City of Burlington $ 365,000.00 24834 LaFollette St Dover $ 220,378.00 7220 Mariner Dr Unit 3 Mt Pleasant $ 30,000.00 1156 N Sunnyslope Dr #104 Mt Pleasant $ 135,000.00 6611 Mariner Dr #8 Mt Pleasant $ 140,000.00 3224 Wood Rd Unit 1 Mt Pleasant $ 143,500.00 1405 Sun Valley Dr #204 Mt Pleasant $ 155,000.00 1639 Warwick Way Mt Pleasant $ 205,000.00 1032 Hastings Ct Unit 201 Mt Pleasant $ 214,900.00 30 Emerald Dr Mt Pleasant $ 230,000.00 2417 Ole Davidson Rd Mt Pleasant $ 255,000.00 4333 Garden Dr Mt Pleasant $ 272,900.00 9206 Hollyhock Lane #801 Mt Pleasant $ 295,900.00 1418 Country Club Dr #29 Mt Pleasant $ 329,900.00 2021 Willow Rd Mt Pleasant $ 350,000.00 4232 Pleasant Lane Mt Pleasant $ 384,000.00 1836 Coach House Ct Mt Pleasant $ 438,900.00 3807 Burr Oak Dr Mt Pleasant $ 439,900.00 5321 Vicksburg Dr Mt Pleasant $ 442,000.00 6300 Bald Eagle Rd Mt Pleasant $ 475,000.00 1954 12th St Racine $ 20,000.00 1232 Marquette St Racine $ 23,000.00 1125 Frederick St Racine $ 27,000.00 2055 Green St Racine $ 30,000.00 945 N Memorial Dr Racine $ 60,000.00 2328 Mitchell St Racine $ 75,000.00 1601 Indiana St Racine $ 75,000.00 1809 St Clair St Racine $ 79,800.00 2016 Franklin St Racine $ 79,900.00 1125 Fairchild Ave Racine $ 80,000.00 1717 Edgewood Ave Racine $ 80,000.00 2328 Mitchell St Racine $ 82,000.00 710 Melvin Ave Racine $ 90,000.00 1547 North St Racine $ 103,000.00 1021 Walton Ave Racine $ 105,900.00 1923 Jerome Blvd Racine $ 110,000.00 2056 Geneva St Racine $ 111,000.00 621 Illinois St Racine $ 118,000.00 1415 Layard Ave Racine $ 120,000.00 1240 Wolff St Racine $ 121,000.00 1012 Yout St Racine $ 121,500.00 3005 Rapids Dr Racine $ 122,500.00 3215 Debra Lane Racine $ 125,000.00 529 West Blvd Racine $ 135,000.00 2003 Carmel Ave Racine $ 139,000.00 1509 Blaine Ave Racine $ 140,000.00 1217 Melvin Ave Racine $ 143,650.00 35 Harborview Dr #203 Racine $ 145,000.00 3201 Erie St Racine $ 145,000.00 2033 Superior St Racine $ 145,000.00 2042 Hickory Grove Racine $ 146,000.00 1230 Monroe Ave Racine $ 147,000.00 111 Eleventh St 3-A-N Racine $ 159,000.00 739 Roosevelt Ave Racine $ 160,000.00 2327 21st St Racine $ 165,000.00 3007 Bate St Racine $ 177,000.00 2204 Savoy Circle Racine $ 180,000.00 3800 Ruby Ave Racine $ 190,000.00 3412 First Ave Racine $ 194,900.00 2039 Wustum Ave Racine $ 102,000.00 3416 Victorian Dr Racine $ 238,000.00 2921 Olive St Racine $ 500,000.00 2801 Carlisle Ave Racine $ 2,200,000.00 1235 Melvin Ave Racine $ 102,000.00 2445 Upland Dr Rochester $ 168,500.00 6888 Horseshoe Trail Town of Burlington $ 74,900.00 6623 foxtail Ln Town of Burlington $ 75,000.00 33004 Clarence St Town of Burlington $ 150,000.00 34310 White Oak Dr Town of Burlington $ 210,000.00 384 Durand Ave Town of Burlington $ 718,200.00 4425 Hillside Dr Town of Waterford $ 289,000.00 28650 Tamarack Trail Town of Waterford $ 487,500.00 907 11th Ave Union Grove $ 190,000.00 468 Rivermoor Dr Village of Waterford $ 107,550.00 315 East Main St Village of Waterford $ 221,575.00 539 Fairview Circle Unit B Village of Waterford $ 249,900.00 637 Annecy Park Circle Village of Waterford $ 325,000.00 404 Foxmead Dr Village of Waterford $ 366,000.00 5 Birchwood Ct Wind Point $ 405,000.00 20512 Church Rd Yorkville $ 700,000.00

