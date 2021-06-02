Racine County had 99 properties transferred to new owners between May 10th and 14th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $24 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of properties occupied by Arbee’s Liquor, Jaramillo Contractors, Sign Pro, and many churches.
- The Arbee’s Liquor at 4606 Douglas Ave. Caledonia, sold to App, LLC. for $570,000.00.
- Jaramillo Contractors, 10508 – 7 Mile Rd. Caledonia, sold to BCI Development, LLC for $820,000.00.
- Two Racine churches were purchased by the Water of Life Evangelical Lutheran Church. First, the New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church at 5976 Douglas Ave. Caledonia, sold for $500,000.00. Then Epiphany Lutheran Church at 2921 Olive St. Racine also sold for $500,000.00.
- Ultra Industries, 2801 Carlisle Ave. Racine, produces industrial air filtration components. The property was bought by 1711 Douth Street, LLC for $2,200,000.00.
- The property at 1415 Layard Ave. Racine, sold to Affordable Floors LLC for $120,000.00. Further, the building was previously occupied by Sign Pro.
- The commercial building at 2021 Willow Rd. Mt Pleasant, formerly Nor Light, sold for $350,000.00 to Shoman Investments, LLC.
- Lastly, Samuel and Britani D’Alie sold the property at 20512 Church Rd, Yorkville, to Michael and Julie Hubbard for $700,000.00. The property is occupied by Amen Adventures, a Christian 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that brings the love of Christ to outdoor activities.
Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Also, please find more about Racine County real estate on our dashboard.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|6544 E River Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 100,000.00
|7432 Paul Bunyan Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 112,000.00
|6928 5 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 190,000.00
|6815 Lone Elm Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 220,000.00
|5634 Castelton Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 250,000.00
|4816 Kingdom Ct
|Caledonia
|$ 260,000.00
|13420 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 300,000.00
|3510 Cranberry Lane
|Caledonia
|$ 335,000.00
|4539 LaSalle St
|Caledonia
|$ 355,000.00
|3420 Nicholson Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 370,000.00
|6908 7 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 425,000.00
|3420 Leo Lane
|Caledonia
|$ 499,900.00
|5976 Douglas Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 500,000.00
|4606 Douglas Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 570,000.00
|4215 Quarry Springs Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 650,000.00
|10508 7 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 820,000.00
|188 W Highland Ave
|City of Burlington
|$ 140,000.00
|425 Origen St
|City of Burlington
|$ 150,000.00
|209 Chapel Terrace
|City of Burlington
|$ 259,100.00
|2073 Stonegate Rd
|City of Burlington
|$ 365,000.00
|24834 LaFollette St
|Dover
|$ 220,378.00
|7220 Mariner Dr Unit 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 30,000.00
|1156 N Sunnyslope Dr #104
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 135,000.00
|6611 Mariner Dr #8
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 140,000.00
|3224 Wood Rd Unit 1
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 143,500.00
|1405 Sun Valley Dr #204
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 155,000.00
|1639 Warwick Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 205,000.00
|1032 Hastings Ct Unit 201
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 214,900.00
|30 Emerald Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 230,000.00
|2417 Ole Davidson Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 255,000.00
|4333 Garden Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 272,900.00
|9206 Hollyhock Lane #801
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 295,900.00
|1418 Country Club Dr #29
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 329,900.00
|2021 Willow Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 350,000.00
|4232 Pleasant Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 384,000.00
|1836 Coach House Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 438,900.00
|3807 Burr Oak Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 439,900.00
|5321 Vicksburg Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 442,000.00
|6300 Bald Eagle Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 475,000.00
|1954 12th St
|Racine
|$ 20,000.00
|1232 Marquette St
|Racine
|$ 23,000.00
|1125 Frederick St
|Racine
|$ 27,000.00
|2055 Green St
|Racine
|$ 30,000.00
|945 N Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$ 60,000.00
|2328 Mitchell St
|Racine
|$ 75,000.00
|1601 Indiana St
|Racine
|$ 75,000.00
|1809 St Clair St
|Racine
|$ 79,800.00
|2016 Franklin St
|Racine
|$ 79,900.00
|1125 Fairchild Ave
|Racine
|$ 80,000.00
|1717 Edgewood Ave
|Racine
|$ 80,000.00
|2328 Mitchell St
|Racine
|$ 82,000.00
|710 Melvin Ave
|Racine
|$ 90,000.00
|1547 North St
|Racine
|$ 103,000.00
|1021 Walton Ave
|Racine
|$ 105,900.00
|1923 Jerome Blvd
|Racine
|$ 110,000.00
|2056 Geneva St
|Racine
|$ 111,000.00
|621 Illinois St
|Racine
|$ 118,000.00
|1415 Layard Ave
|Racine
|$ 120,000.00
|1240 Wolff St
|Racine
|$ 121,000.00
|1012 Yout St
|Racine
|$ 121,500.00
|3005 Rapids Dr
|Racine
|$ 122,500.00
|3215 Debra Lane
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|529 West Blvd
|Racine
|$ 135,000.00
|2003 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$ 139,000.00
|1509 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$ 140,000.00
|1217 Melvin Ave
|Racine
|$ 143,650.00
|35 Harborview Dr #203
|Racine
|$ 145,000.00
|3201 Erie St
|Racine
|$ 145,000.00
|2033 Superior St
|Racine
|$ 145,000.00
|2042 Hickory Grove
|Racine
|$ 146,000.00
|1230 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$ 147,000.00
|111 Eleventh St 3-A-N
|Racine
|$ 159,000.00
|739 Roosevelt Ave
|Racine
|$ 160,000.00
|2327 21st St
|Racine
|$ 165,000.00
|3007 Bate St
|Racine
|$ 177,000.00
|2204 Savoy Circle
|Racine
|$ 180,000.00
|3800 Ruby Ave
|Racine
|$ 190,000.00
|3412 First Ave
|Racine
|$ 194,900.00
|2039 Wustum Ave
|Racine
|$ 102,000.00
|3416 Victorian Dr
|Racine
|$ 238,000.00
|2921 Olive St
|Racine
|$ 500,000.00
|2801 Carlisle Ave
|Racine
|$ 2,200,000.00
|1235 Melvin Ave
|Racine
|$ 102,000.00
|2445 Upland Dr
|Rochester
|$ 168,500.00
|6888 Horseshoe Trail
|Town of Burlington
|$ 74,900.00
|6623 foxtail Ln
|Town of Burlington
|$ 75,000.00
|33004 Clarence St
|Town of Burlington
|$ 150,000.00
|34310 White Oak Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$ 210,000.00
|384 Durand Ave
|Town of Burlington
|$ 718,200.00
|4425 Hillside Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$ 289,000.00
|28650 Tamarack Trail
|Town of Waterford
|$ 487,500.00
|907 11th Ave
|Union Grove
|$ 190,000.00
|468 Rivermoor Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$ 107,550.00
|315 East Main St
|Village of Waterford
|$ 221,575.00
|539 Fairview Circle Unit B
|Village of Waterford
|$ 249,900.00
|637 Annecy Park Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$ 325,000.00
|404 Foxmead Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$ 366,000.00
|5 Birchwood Ct
|Wind Point
|$ 405,000.00
|20512 Church Rd
|Yorkville
|$ 700,000.00
You must log in to post a comment.