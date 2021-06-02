Racine County had 99 properties transferred to new owners between May 10th and 14th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $24 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of properties occupied by Arbee’s Liquor, Jaramillo Contractors, Sign Pro, and many churches.

  • The Arbee’s Liquor at 4606 Douglas Ave. Caledonia, sold to App, LLC. for $570,000.00.
  • Jaramillo Contractors, 10508 – 7 Mile Rd. Caledonia, sold to BCI Development, LLC for $820,000.00.
  • Two Racine churches were purchased by the Water of Life Evangelical Lutheran Church. First, the New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church at 5976 Douglas Ave. Caledonia, sold for $500,000.00. Then Epiphany Lutheran Church at 2921 Olive St. Racine also sold for $500,000.00.
  • Ultra Industries, 2801 Carlisle Ave. Racine, produces industrial air filtration components. The property was bought by 1711 Douth Street, LLC for $2,200,000.00.
  • The property at 1415 Layard Ave. Racine, sold to Affordable Floors LLC for $120,000.00. Further, the building was previously occupied by Sign Pro.
  • The commercial building at 2021 Willow Rd. Mt Pleasant, formerly Nor Light, sold for $350,000.00 to Shoman Investments, LLC.
  • Lastly, Samuel and Britani D’Alie sold the property at 20512 Church Rd, Yorkville, to Michael and Julie Hubbard for $700,000.00. The property is occupied by Amen Adventures, a Christian 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that brings the love of Christ to outdoor activities.

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Also, please find more about Racine County real estate on our dashboard.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 
6544 E River RdCaledonia $                    100,000.00
7432 Paul Bunyan RdCaledonia $                    112,000.00
6928 5 Mile RdCaledonia $                    190,000.00
6815 Lone Elm DrCaledonia $                    220,000.00
5634 Castelton DrCaledonia $                    250,000.00
4816 Kingdom CtCaledonia $                    260,000.00
13420 4 Mile RdCaledonia $                    300,000.00
3510 Cranberry LaneCaledonia $                    335,000.00
4539 LaSalle StCaledonia $                    355,000.00
3420 Nicholson RdCaledonia $                    370,000.00
6908 7 Mile RdCaledonia $                    425,000.00
3420 Leo LaneCaledonia $                    499,900.00
5976 Douglas AveCaledonia $                    500,000.00
4606 Douglas AveCaledonia $                    570,000.00
4215 Quarry Springs DrCaledonia $                    650,000.00
10508 7 Mile RdCaledonia $                    820,000.00
188 W Highland AveCity of Burlington $                    140,000.00
425 Origen StCity of Burlington $                    150,000.00
209 Chapel TerraceCity of Burlington $                    259,100.00
2073 Stonegate RdCity of Burlington $                    365,000.00
24834 LaFollette StDover $                    220,378.00
7220 Mariner Dr Unit 3Mt Pleasant $                      30,000.00
1156 N Sunnyslope Dr #104Mt Pleasant $                    135,000.00
6611 Mariner Dr #8Mt Pleasant $                    140,000.00
3224 Wood Rd Unit 1Mt Pleasant $                    143,500.00
1405 Sun Valley Dr #204Mt Pleasant $                    155,000.00
1639 Warwick WayMt Pleasant $                    205,000.00
1032 Hastings Ct Unit 201Mt Pleasant $                    214,900.00
30 Emerald DrMt Pleasant $                    230,000.00
2417 Ole Davidson RdMt Pleasant $                    255,000.00
4333 Garden DrMt Pleasant $                    272,900.00
9206 Hollyhock Lane #801Mt Pleasant $                    295,900.00
1418 Country Club Dr #29Mt Pleasant $                    329,900.00
2021 Willow RdMt Pleasant $                    350,000.00
4232 Pleasant LaneMt Pleasant $                    384,000.00
1836 Coach House CtMt Pleasant $                    438,900.00
3807 Burr Oak DrMt Pleasant $                    439,900.00
5321 Vicksburg DrMt Pleasant $                    442,000.00
6300 Bald Eagle RdMt Pleasant $                    475,000.00
1954 12th StRacine $                      20,000.00
1232 Marquette StRacine $                      23,000.00
1125 Frederick StRacine $                      27,000.00
2055 Green StRacine $                      30,000.00
945 N Memorial DrRacine $                      60,000.00
2328 Mitchell StRacine $                      75,000.00
1601 Indiana StRacine $                      75,000.00
1809 St Clair StRacine $                      79,800.00
2016 Franklin StRacine $                      79,900.00
1125 Fairchild AveRacine $                      80,000.00
1717 Edgewood AveRacine $                      80,000.00
2328 Mitchell StRacine $                      82,000.00
710 Melvin AveRacine $                      90,000.00
1547 North StRacine $                    103,000.00
1021 Walton AveRacine $                    105,900.00
1923 Jerome BlvdRacine $                    110,000.00
2056 Geneva StRacine $                    111,000.00
621 Illinois StRacine $                    118,000.00
1415 Layard AveRacine $                    120,000.00
1240 Wolff StRacine $                    121,000.00
1012 Yout StRacine $                    121,500.00
3005 Rapids DrRacine $                    122,500.00
3215 Debra LaneRacine $                    125,000.00
529 West BlvdRacine $                    135,000.00
2003 Carmel AveRacine $                    139,000.00
1509 Blaine AveRacine $                    140,000.00
1217 Melvin AveRacine $                    143,650.00
35 Harborview Dr #203Racine $                    145,000.00
3201 Erie StRacine $                    145,000.00
2033 Superior StRacine $                    145,000.00
2042 Hickory GroveRacine $                    146,000.00
1230 Monroe AveRacine $                    147,000.00
111 Eleventh St 3-A-NRacine $                    159,000.00
739 Roosevelt AveRacine $                    160,000.00
2327 21st StRacine $                    165,000.00
3007 Bate StRacine $                    177,000.00
2204 Savoy CircleRacine $                    180,000.00
3800 Ruby AveRacine $                    190,000.00
3412 First AveRacine $                    194,900.00
2039 Wustum AveRacine $                    102,000.00
3416 Victorian DrRacine $                    238,000.00
2921 Olive StRacine $                    500,000.00
2801 Carlisle AveRacine $                 2,200,000.00
1235 Melvin AveRacine $                    102,000.00
2445 Upland DrRochester $                    168,500.00
6888 Horseshoe TrailTown of Burlington $                      74,900.00
6623 foxtail LnTown of Burlington $                      75,000.00
33004 Clarence StTown of Burlington $                    150,000.00
34310 White Oak DrTown of Burlington $                    210,000.00
384 Durand AveTown of Burlington $                    718,200.00
4425 Hillside DrTown of Waterford $                    289,000.00
28650 Tamarack TrailTown of Waterford $                    487,500.00
907 11th AveUnion Grove $                    190,000.00
468 Rivermoor DrVillage of Waterford $                    107,550.00
315 East Main StVillage of Waterford $                    221,575.00
539 Fairview Circle Unit BVillage of Waterford $                    249,900.00
637 Annecy Park CircleVillage of Waterford $                    325,000.00
404 Foxmead DrVillage of Waterford $                    366,000.00
5 Birchwood CtWind Point $                    405,000.00
20512 Church RdYorkville $                    700,000.00

