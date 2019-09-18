Posted inBreakingNewsPolice and Fire

DA: No charges to be issued against officer in death of Ty’Rese West

by Scott Anderson

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — After 90 days, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said Mount Pleasant police sergeant Eric Giese will not face charges in the shooting death of 18-year-old Ty’Rese West. The Racine Police Department handled the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State […]

Posted inEvents

Mount Pleasant Day 2018 in pictures

by Mark Hertzberg

Mount Pleasant Day proved to be a great success and fun for everyone. Great weather, climbing walls, helicopter rides, popcorn and music, sub sandwiches and radio controlled airplanes. Mark Hertzberg shares some of the fun with Racine County Eye. David Groen, 12, ascends a climbing wall during Mount Pleasant Day, Saturday September 16, 2018 at […]

Posted inCity Hall

Racine County Health Department contact

by Denise Lockwood

Due to continuing computer system complications, the City of Racine Public HealthDepartment has implemented alternative email contact which will be utilized untilthe City’s network and applications are once again functional. Contact Information:racinepublichealth@gmail.com Public Health Department representatives are requesting that telephone calls bedirected to (262)-636-9201. All current Public Health telephone numbers areunable to retrieve voicemail messages […]