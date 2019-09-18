MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — After 90 days, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said Mount Pleasant police sergeant Eric Giese will not face charges in the shooting death of 18-year-old Ty’Rese West. The Racine Police Department handled the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State […]
Race inequality: Mayor calls for more cooperation on state, federal level
A Nov. 16 article in USA Today, that listed the 15 worst cities for black Americans included Racine. Landing at no. 3 on the list, just behind the metro Milwaukee area and Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa, metropolitan area, the list was created by examining a set of eight data points. Racine Mayor Cory Mason was not too […]
Race inequality and how the City must respond
A Nov. 16 article in USA Today, that listed the 15 worst cities for black Americans included Racine. Landing at no. 3 on the list, just behind the metro Milwaukee area and Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa, metropolitan area, the list was created by examining a set of eight data points. “Racine, Wisconsin, is one of several Rust […]
St. Catherine’s School invites families to open house
Making the decision on where to send your child to school is one of the most important decisions you can make as a parent, but it doesn’t have to be a difficult one. Students at St. Catherine’s enjoy a diverse and respectful community that encourages service, lifelong learning and being a globally responsible citizen. Central […]
Top Interstate Moving Tips for New Couples
You’ve just gotten married and you want to spend your new life with your spouse without parents or in-laws getting in the way. So, you’ve decided to buy a house where you two can raise a family of your own. However, the house that you want is in a different region or state from your […]
Ziggy Zaggy, Ziggy Zaggy, Oye! Oye! Oye!-Oktoberfest
Ziggy Zaggy, Ziggy Zaggy, Oye! Oye! Oye! Oktoberfest is upon us, and the Franksville Craft Beer Garden is serving up all the gemuetlichtkeit this weekend in a free to attend celebration, September 27 through September 30. Four fun-filled days of craft beer, food, live music and games will kick off the inaugural Oktoberfest of Racine […]
Life Insurance in Wisconsin – A Comprehensive Guide
The benefits of a life insurance policy goes beyond what people usually think. Some don’t even bother with such policies because, in their opinion, this is “poorly-spent” money. In the prospect of an unfortunate event, however, these policies could ensure the well-being of your family. Policyholders can choose between several types of policies. Each comes […]
Eco-Justice Center’ Fall Festival provided tons of family fun
The Eco-Justice Center celebrated their Fall Festival on Sunday and here are a few pictures of the fun provided! The Center provides education programs for adults and youth related to the environment and sustainable living. Pictures by Mark Hertzberg. Keri Heusdens, left, photographs her daughter Zinnia, 1, and her husband, Adam, as they look at […]
Mount Pleasant Day 2018 in pictures
Mount Pleasant Day proved to be a great success and fun for everyone. Great weather, climbing walls, helicopter rides, popcorn and music, sub sandwiches and radio controlled airplanes. Mark Hertzberg shares some of the fun with Racine County Eye. David Groen, 12, ascends a climbing wall during Mount Pleasant Day, Saturday September 16, 2018 at […]
Prevent Blindness Wisconsin: Bring their vision into focus
Imagine trying to solve a math problem in school, but you can’t make out whether the number is a three or an eight on the board. Eighty percent of learning is visual. Unfortunately, most children do not show any signs of vision problems and think the way they see is the way the rest of […]
Rocky Still Searching For His Forever Home
It’s been about a week now and Rocky is still at the WHS Racine Campus waiting for his match. He’ll stay for as long as it takes to find a family, but we know he’d be so much happier in a loving home. He was the dog who was badly beaten by his former owner. […]
Real Estate Transfers: Former CSL Plasma Building sells
Several commercial buildings in Racine and Caledonia are among $14.4 million in real estate transfers that occurred between May 7 through May 11, according to the Racine County Clerk of Deeds Office. Here are the real estate highlights: Newman Enterprises Inc. sold a commercial building at 1601 Washington Ave., to Kim Ellis, of West Allis, […]
Douglas Avenue Construction Information
Portions of Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue) from Gould to State street are under construction until late November, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. This will make getting downtown a little dicey for those who normally use this route. To make it easier to navigate, we’ll be updating this page over the next several months. […]
Black Men Speak: Conversations about race in Racine
Let the conversation begin: We interviewed nine black males about what it is like to live in Racine, a city named the fourth worst place for black people to live. We anticipate that this project will continue over the course of several months as we gather more voices to be part of this ongoing series […]
Man tells woman: Get me a gun, money or I’ll publish sex video, DA says
A Racine man threatened his ex-girlfriend that if she didn’t give him $3,000 and a gun, he would post sex videos of them on the internet. Quaterius Nunn Quaterius Deangelus Nunn, 22, was charged Thursday by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with threats to injure or accuse of a crime, three counts of bail […]
Racine County Health Department contact
Due to continuing computer system complications, the City of Racine Public HealthDepartment has implemented alternative email contact which will be utilized untilthe City’s network and applications are once again functional. Contact Information:racinepublichealth@gmail.com Public Health Department representatives are requesting that telephone calls bedirected to (262)-636-9201. All current Public Health telephone numbers areunable to retrieve voicemail messages […]
Niki & Mike | Love Story Submission
My name is Niki. I met Mike when I was in 3rd grade and he was in 5th. We grew up as friends and dated in high school. Life happened, and we went our separate ways for a few years. Then, we ran into each other one night at a bar neither of us really […]
Electronic Polling Books To Be Used in February Primary
Electronic poll books are being rolled out at select voting locations in Caledonia and the City of Racine, starting with the February 18 primary. These are the first e-poll books – which are used in the “check-in” process during voting – to be used in the County, and they are expected to increase efficiency at […]
Daniel Grosse enjoyed fishing and being outdoors
Daniel J. Grosse, 80, died on Sunday after fighting a long battle with back pain and heart disease. He was proud to say he was born in Little Suamico, Wisconsin on January 20, 1940, and attended grade school there in a two-room schoolhouse. Dan graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1958, then from St. […]
How to Create a Positive Work Environment
Like it or not, work is where people spend the majority of their time each week. As such, it’s important that they’re happy in their place of employment and that they enjoy being there each day. One of the best ways for companies to accomplish this is to set up a positive atmosphere in which […]
Racine County’s Current Foster Care Needs and How You Can Help
Last month we focused on answering the question of what is foster care, so now that you have a better understanding of the topic, let’s put that into perspective and talk about what Racine County’s current needs are and how you can help. Currently, Racine County has a daily average of 191 children placed in […]
Lauren & Jeremy | Love Story Submission
My name is Lauren and this is my boyfriend of 9 years, Jeremy. Our love story begins in the summer of 2011, we had known each other since 2008, but didn’t become a couple until 2011. Out of all the people in my life, he’s stood by my side through the good and the bad. […]
Mary Mrotek enjoyed reading and volunteering
Mary Louise Mrotek, 79, of Sturtevant, died Friday, January 31 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, December 23, 1940, daughter of the late Louis and Ann (Nee: Kolp) New. Mary graduated from Mercy High School, Milwaukee. On June 15, 1963 at St. Stanislaus Church, Milwaukee, she married Edwin Mrotek who […]
Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him
Gift giving for men can be difficult, but if you follow this Valentine’s Day gift guide for him, he will be sure to love what he is given. It’s challenging to find a gift that is thoughtful, loving, but not cheesy. I know we live in Wisconsin, but these gifts are far from cheesy. These […]
Chino Is A Shy Guy In Need Of A Home
Chino is one dashing guy with an adorable, fuzzy coat! This 7-year-old can be a bit bashful and prefers relationships to start slow and steady. Chino is hoping to find a family without children under the age of 10. If you’d like to give this sweet boy a loving home, stop by the Wisconsin Humane Society […]
Pamela Pelky enjoyed teaching children and watching the Cubs
Pamela (Pam) J. Pelky, 65, died Saturday at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine. She was born August 6, 1954, daughter of the late Keith R. and Doris Ann Mack. Pam was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and furthered her education at Gateway Technical College. On April 12, 1975 in Racine, she married Walter […]
Bruce George enjoyed spending time with his family
Bruce Matthew George, 60, died Monday at Froedtert Hospital South, Kenosha. He was born in Racine, March 8, 1959, son of the late John and Marion (Nee: Kaplan) George Sr. Surviving are his siblings, John George Jr., Bernie (Cindy) George of FL, Tom (Anne) George of MN, Michele (Tom) Werk, Paula (Byron) Nelson; nieces, nephews, […]
Nancy Stommel-King enjoyed golfing and bowling
Nancy J. Stommel-King died peacefully on Thursday morning at her residence with her family by her side. Nancy was born in Racine on April 13, 1943, daughter of the late Jerome and Mary (nee: Lawrence) Mueller. On September 15, 1962, Nancy married her first husband William F. Stommel Sr. They were married twenty years before […]
Veteran Donald Liesner enjoyed playing sports and traveling
Donald F. Liesner, 85, died Monday, January 27 at Ridgewood Care Center. He was born in Racine, May 22, 1934, son of the late August and Valerie (Nee: Behrend) Liesner. Don was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1953.” He proudly served in the United States Army. On July 18, 1959, he […]