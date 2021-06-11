The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the Spring 2021 semester:

Kyle Semrad of Racine.

Marisa Spiering of Waterford.

Fulltime undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students who earn a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean’s List after completing 24 credit hours of study at Edgewood College.

