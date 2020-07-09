More than 450 students graduated from Carthage College in May of 2020. The pre-recorded Virtual Commencement ceremony debuted on May 23. A traditional celebration will be held on campus at a later date.

Area graduates include:

Gregory Lampark of Racine (53406)

Christina Reif of Racine (53403)

Heather Beckman of Racine (53403)

Brett Bocciardi of Racine (53402)

Mikaela Chumbley of Racine (53405)

Nicholas Del Negro of Mount Pleasant (53406)

Mikaela Grunze of Waterford (53185)

Bailey Hyatt of Mount Pleasant (53403)

DeAnn Jones of Waterford (53185)

Jessica Klincewicz of Mount Pleasant (53406)

Peter Koscinski of Waterford (53185)

Ellie LeCount of Mt. Pleasant (53406)

Aliliywa Mbise of Racine (53405)

Kaitlin Michaels of Racine (53405)

Jennifer Overstreet of Racine (53404)

Eve Plache of Mount Pleasant (53406)

Garrett Pynckel of Racine (53402)

Ashley Rodriguez of Racine (53402)

Alyssa Ruediger of Racine (53402)

Kayla Saavedra of Racine (53403)

Courtney Serpe of Racine (53402)

Kylee Straka of Racine (53406)

Graysyn Summers of Racine (53402)

Jessica Thierfelder of Franksville (53126)

Sophia Torosian of Racine (53405)

Samantha Woodward of Franksville (53126)

Ruth Gray of Sturtevant (53177)