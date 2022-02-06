Advertisements

MADISON, WI – The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the Fall 2021 semester:

Kyle Semrad of Racine

Marisa Spiering of Waterford

About Edgewood College

Located in Madison, Wis., Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition.

Serving approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students, the college offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master’s degrees in business, education, and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice.

For more information, please visit the Edgewood College website.

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned! You all make your hometowns proud. See our Community Section for more great local happenings.