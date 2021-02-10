KENOSHA, WI (02/09/2021)– More than 1,000 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

Area Students Named to the Dean’s list:

Brian Weir of Racine (53402)

Haley Olson of Racine (53406)

Michelle Lameer of Burlington (53105)

Samantha Hendricks of Mount Pleasant (53403)

Daniel Nichols of Racine (53402)

Faith Trebiatowski of Kansasville (53139)

Matthew Colinelli of Franksville (53126)

Giulia Hoke of Union Grove (53182)

Anna Faust of Union Grove (53182)

Shannon Gegare of Racine (53402)

Asher Boucher of Burlington (53105)

Steven Wright of Franksville (53126)

Alexandria Olszewski of Racine (53402)

Vishal Patel of Racine (53406)

Angelina Coolidge of Sturtevant (53177)

Julia Olson of Racine (53406)

Karen Sancha of Racine (53404)

Zachary Shawhan of Racine (53406)

Hannah Tuinstra of Franksville (53126)

Daniel Weir of Racine (53402)

Bennett Wright of Burlington (53105)

Jayden Davis of Racine (53403)

Owen Beck of Caledonia (53108)

Briana Nuno of Racine (53406)

Isabella Spino of Racine (53402)

Liam Carls of Racine (53405)

Aubriana Gordon of Racine (53406)

Hannah Cotter of Racine (53402)

Felicity Smith of Mt. Pleasant (53406)

Katiann Nelson of Waterford (53185)

Antonia Sosa of Racine (53405)

Andre Antreassian of Racine (53402)

Bethany Nichols of Racine (53402)

Austin Adam of Burlington (53105)

Payton Krogh of Racine (53405)

Jacob Del Negro of Mount Pleasant (53406)

Trey Eckert of Racine (53402)

Rachel Anderson of Racine (53402)

Brian Dean of Mount Pleasant (53403)

Tanner Ostrowski of Racine (53402)

Emily Smith of Waterford (53185)

Stephanie Miranda of Racine (53403)

Erik Carlson of Racine (53406)

Brenden Baugrud of Racine (53402)

Austin Belkin of Racine (53403)

Ayanna Crenshaw of Racine (53405)

Morgan Tracy of Burlington (53105)

Jacquelyn Sambrano of Racine (53403)

Abigail Ciesielczyk of Waterford (53185)

Gretchen Koepsel of Racine (53402)

Megan Baumeister of Burlington (53105)

Adele Senzig of Racine (53405)

Abigail Hogan of Union Grove (53182)

Mary Camarena of Sturtevant (53177)

Sophia Tajnai of Racine (53405)

Alexandria Naber of Burlington (53105)

Noemi Norman of Racine (53403)

Mariam Rodriguez of Racine (53406)

