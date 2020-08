Ripon College has announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the Dean’s List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40-grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.

Ethan Brannen of Waterford, Wisconsin

Callysta Hansen of Franksville, Wisconsin

Ethan Hansen of Franksville, Wisconsin

Austin Heiselmann of Burlington, Wisconsin

Kaitlin Hutchinson of Sturtevant, Wisconsin

Emma Karpinski of Waterford, Wisconsin

Abby Korb of Burlington, Wisconsin

Isabella Osborn of Franksville, Wisconsin

Riley Pella of Burlington, Wisconsin

Nicole Petrovic of Mt Pleasant, Wisconsin

Sarah Weber of Racine, Wisconsin