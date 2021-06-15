MADISON– The following area students have earned Semester Honors for the Spring 2021 semester at Edgewood College. Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.

Olivia Antlfinger of Burlington

Kyle Semrad of Racine

Marisa Spiering of Waterford

About Edgewood College

Located in Madison, Wis., Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition. We serve approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The College offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master’s degrees in business, education, and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice. For more information about Edgewood College, please visit www.edgewood.edu, or call Ed Taylor in Marketing & Strategic Communications at 608-663-2333.