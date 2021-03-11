STURTEVANT – A suspect involved in an armed robbery at a bank ended with the man shooting himself at 11:22 a.m. Thursday on Oakes Road near Highway 20.

The man robbed a bank employee of an undisclosed amount of money at Tri-City National Bank, 8710 Durand Avenue in Sturtevant. He fled from the scene in a car, according to a joint press release by the Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke and Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens.

Mount Pleasant Police found the driver in a car on Oakes Road near Highway 20 and initiate a pursuit. They followed the car going westbound on Highway 20 near West Road.

Officials have not released the man’s name.

The driver slowed down and the officers caught up with the vehicle. When the officers approached the car, they found that the man had shot himself. He died shortly after.

“At this time there is no danger to the public,” the press release reads. “The Sturtevant Police Department is continuing the investigation with the assistance of the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the FBI.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454

option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330 or via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com