RACINE – A Racine man stands accused of two felonies for threatening to shoot residents at an apartment building if they didn’t open their door.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Clint Laycock, 39, with possession of a firearm by a felon (repeater) and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon. Both counts carry a firearm mandatory minimum enhancer.

If convicted of both charges, Laycock faces up to 16 years nine months in prison and/or fines up to $26,000.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Racine Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun at 4:55 a.m. Monday at an apartment building at 1619 16th St.

Witnesses told dispatchers that a man — later identified as Laycock — took a gun from a car. He and another man walked through the apartment building. Banging on doors, Laycock demanded that the residents open them or they would shoot them.

A witiness told police that she saw Laycock with the gun.

When police arrived, they found a car parked in an alleyway with two men inside. Seeing the officer, the driver took off and the officer followed the car. On South Memorial Drive and 16th Street, the officer conducted a traffic stop.

Officers found a 9 mm handgun and 47-9mm bullets in the cup holder and console area.

During an interview with police, the other man claimed ownership of the gun. He told police he asked Laycock to take him to the apartment building to see a friend. The DA has yet to charge the man. A convicted felon, state law prohibited Laycock from having a gun.

Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a preliminary hearing for 9:45 a.m. March 17.