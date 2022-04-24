Racine Fire Department investigators believe an overnight fire at a vacant building on 12st Street was set intentionally.

RFD responded at 2:41 a.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of 12th Street for reports of a fire on the second floor of a two-story residence, according to a press release from RFD Captain Craig Ford. A total of 21 firefighters and nine apparatus and vehicles arrived within minutes of the 911 call.

When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered the fire on the second floor also extended into the attic. Reports indicated the home was a two-family but vacant. Still, firefighters attacked the flames and searched for anyone who might live there and/or be trapped. No persons were located, and no one was injured.

Because the home was over 100 years old—Craig estimated the residence was constructed around 1900—and made with legacy materials like plaster with wood laths, ensuring the fire was fully extinguished was challenging. Firefighters had the fire under control by 3:30 a.m. but not fully put out until 6 a.m.

This incident is still under investigation by the Racine Fire Department. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the RFD 262-635-7915 to speak with a fire investigator or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

