SOMERS, Wis. – Five local K-12 students have been recognized for showing their heart in artistic ways as part of UW-Parkside’s Art = Heart exhibition.

University faculty and staff selected the five as award winners, and you can view their artwork and the entire exhibition virtually at the Art = Heart website.

“For this exhibition, Parkside’s College of Arts and Humanities invited K-12 students in the region to think about how being creative and making art brings them joy, comfort, peace, and happiness – all things for a positive mindset,” said Gallery Director Colin Matthes. “The students then translated those thoughts into original artworks.”

The award winners include:

Kimberly Lagunas, senior at Waukegan High School, won Best in Show for her dreamlike digital painting. Notice her brilliant use of reflection.

Loden Chapman, a senior at Catholic Central High School, took home the Most Inventive award for his digital drawing titled Fractured Brain. He was also the artist who submitted the most art, five works in total.

The Campus Choice award went to Helene Holland. Her well-executed and relatable drawing of a bedroom demonstrated a keen understanding of two-point perspective. Holland is in 12th grade at The Prairie School.

Seven-year-old Esme Reilly charmed the jurors. She won the Most Heart award for her drawing of two dogs sharing a loving moment at the top of a hill.

Roger Martinez, 11th grade at Waukegan High School, won the Dean’s Favorite award for his realistic drawing of man and screen.

There are thirty-nine artworks in the exhibition, including drawings, paintings, photographs, and digital images from students ranging from first graders to high school seniors.

For more information on Parkside Galleries, visit the website or email the Gallery Director, Colin Matthes at gallery@uwp.edu.