The tragic events occurring in Minneapolis on May 25 changed our nation in a profound manner.

Racine Police Chief Art Howell

The death of Mr. George Floyd at the hands of those who were sworn to protect and serve shocked the conscience of the nation. While the epicenter of this crisis was in the United States, the seismic impact is now global. In the days that followed this deadly encounter, no law enforcement agency would be spared the fierce anger and deep resentment of a nation that had endured one too many such experiences with unarmed citizens. If not abundantly clear on the morning of May 25, 2020, it is now clear that, as a nation, we have arrived at an inflection point. During this defining moment, our collective commitment and strategic engagement will be necessary if we are to emerge whole as a community and as a nation.

As word of Mr. George Floyd’s death spread, law enforcement officers and police facilities throughout the nation came under immediate attack. While the majority of incidents occurring locally were peaceful, the arson committed against the Thelma Orr Community Oriented Policing House changed the local narrative in a profound manner. What happened in the days that would follow are awe-inspiring. More on the life, legacy, and inspiration of Dr. Thelma Orr to follow.

Opportunist vs. Opportunity

As we navigate through this crisis locally, nationally, and beyond, the most frequently asked question is, where do we go from here? The voices of the previously unheard now resonate loud and clear. The next step is to capture and transfer this energy into meaningful action. Issues surrounding social justice, equity, inclusion, and access to employment are core grievances; however, the death of Mr. George Floyd has placed the demand for police accountability and reform at the forefront. Policy and legislative changes are now being called for on a global platform.

As we consider the question of where we go from here, we must also address the issue of fear and fragility. Acts of violence (no matter how isolated) have caused great fear, creating a sense of instability in many communities. During the past week, we witnessed businesses being looted, public roadways obstructed, and police officers coming under fire both metaphorically and literally. Civil demonstrations are a part of the fabric of our nation; however, criminal behavior, organized crime, and threats against committed public servants have no value in advancing the cause of social justice. More important, such behavior does not honor the memory of Mr. George Floyd.

As we take steps to recover, we must first dismantle the perception that everyone engaged in civil discourse is also engaged in criminal activity. The criminal element among us who are engaged in disruptive, subversive, and organized chaos, should not be confused or otherwise conflated with the larger majority, those who simply chose to exercise their constitutional right to lift their voices to petition their government. When we choose to focus exclusively on the actions of the disruptors, without consideration or acknowledgment of the voices of the masses who have no ill-will or criminal intent, we pave the way for “whataboutism” and the subsequent dismissal of legitimate grievances.

To better understand the group dynamics in play, with laser focus, we must identify, call-out, and neutralize the “opportunists” among us. In so doing, we will preserve the “opportunity” for meaningful change. Opportunists (in the verb context), completely diminish the message of those who seek to seize this seminal moment and pivotal opportunity for change.

The fact is, there is a profound difference between the overwhelming majority of peaceful protestors (those who are merely lifting their voices in opposition to both witnessed and lived traumatic experiences), and those who seek to destabilize our communities. Many committing acts of violence and other crimes travel from city to city, embedding themselves into the local fabric to strategically disrupt and destabilize communities from within.

The disruptors have been extremely successful in causing fear and panic, adversely impacting the quality of life for many. More concerning, however, is the tendency to view law-abiding citizens as monolithic, undisciplined mobs with criminal intent. Whether conscious, implicit, or otherwise, such perspectives are reflective of the systemic framework that gave rise to the current climate.

As we strive to reframe adverse perceptions of communities of color, we must also strive to reframe the inaccurate characterization of the vast majority of public servants who place their lives on the line each day in support of public safety. While their stories of heroism are not often the subject of viral online videos, their collective impact is evident on a daily basis.

Police Chief: De-escalation worked in protests

As the top appointed city official responsible for public safety, I can assure you that, here in the City of Racine, you have some of the most committed, best trained, and well-equipped officers in the nation. We engage in problem-solving community partnerships on a daily basis and we work with the business community, religious organizations, Neighborhood Watch, and local citizens to reduce crime and improve the quality of life for all area residents. The policing model that is now being called for on a national has been in place locally for years.

An example of our policing philosophy was on full display during the immediate hours following the attack against the Dr. Thelma Orr COP House.

At this time, demonstrators assembled at the Safety Building to protest against the broader law enforcement profession. The discipline and restraint demonstrated by law enforcement personnel during this encounter should serve as a blueprint for others to follow. Through engaging in dialogue, this potentially volatile encounter was quickly de-escalated without incident.

As an agency, we must remain prepared and positioned to respond to any threat to public safety.