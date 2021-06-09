City of Racine – Today, the City of Racine announced Ascension Wisconsin will host a pop-up vaccination clinic at the City’s Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19. The clinic will take place inside of the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, from Noon to 4 p.m. Ascension Wisconsin will administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

The Racine-Kenosha Black Nurses Association will be available at the Juneteenth Celebration to educate community members about vaccine safety, how it has saved lives, and to dispel myths and misinformation about the vaccine.

“The African American community was hit hardest by COVID-19. The pandemic cost us jobs, it took our kids out of school, and worst yet, it took the lives of so many we loved. As the director of the Bryant Center, I want this Center to once again be the place our community gathers. But until we get vaccinated, our community is still at risk. Let’s celebrate Juneteenth, but let’s do it safely. If you haven’t already got the vaccine, I would encourage you to do it on Juneteenth Day,” said Lesia Hill, the Director of the Dr. John Bryant Community Center.

“We know there is a lot of misinformation about the vaccine. At Juneteenth, the Black Nurses Association looks forward to talking with members of our community about vaccine safety and how it has saved lives. Communities of color were hardest hit by this pandemic, yet we are not being vaccinated at the same rates as other groups. Come talk to us at Juneteenth so that we can work to better protect our community by getting vaccinated,” said Shronda Green, a nurse, and instructor at Gateway Technical College, who is also the Vice-President of the Racine Kenosha Black Nurses Association.

Vaccine and vaccinators are being supplied for the clinic by Ascension Wisconsin. “As we continue to work together to protect the health of our community, the importance of getting vaccinated includes protecting those who are most at risk. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the City of Racine to remove barriers and increase access to these life-saving vaccines,” said Reggie Newson, Chief Community Impact Officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “We encourage everyone who is eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine to help protect not just themselves, but their loved ones, friends, and neighbors.”

Alderwoman Mollie Jones, who was hospitalized from COVID-19, also encourages community members to add getting vaccinated to their Juneteenth celebration.

“On June 19, we will celebrate Juneteenth Day. This day, June 19, 1866, ended one form of oppression on African Americans but COVID-19 has also been oppressive to our people. Researchers have found that African Americans have disproportionately higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths due to the disparities in healthcare and especially to COVID-19. We are seeing more and more young people getting sick from this virus and we still do not know the long-term side effects. Having a clinic at Juneteenth is a resource for our community and I encourage everyone to use this opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Alderwoman Mollie Jones.

Community members should remember:

Vaccinations are FREE

You DO NOT need to show an ID

Bus rides are FREE

Anyone age 12 and above is eligible to get vaccinated – They will need to have a parent or legal guardian sign a consent form to receive the vaccine.

Appointments can be made in advance of the Juneteenth celebration but walk-ins are absolutely welcome. Individuals can schedule appointments here: https://racinepublichealth.as.me/Juneteenth

