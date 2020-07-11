COVID-19 testing expands in Racine, as the Ascension Medical Group, will now be open 5 days a week. Starting on Monday July 13th at Ascension All Saints Hospital Wisconsin Avenue Campus, 1320 Wisconsin Ave, testing will take place.

“Testing is essential to reducing the spread of of COVID-19,” says Vice President of Ascension Medical Group, Dr. Pasquale Bernardi.

The Ascension Health Center in Mount Pleasant will no longer operate for COVID19 testing. The change in location offers more accessibility. With the change, the testing site will be accessible in extreme weather conditions. This expansion accommodates the large volume needs, at one designated location.

COVID Testing via Appointment

Five years old or older is the requirement to receive testing. Now if you are looking to have testing completed, you must make an appointment.

Prior to arriving, call 262-687-5600 from 8:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. schedule an appointment.

At the testing site, patients will remain in their car. Ascension will make accommodations for those without a car.

An Ascension associate will confirm that screening has taken place. If needs testing is of need, this is the next step. They will make sure you have an Ascension provider. Finally, quarantine at home when waiting for results.

Free from Financial Burden

Ascension ensures that patients must have access to testing without financial worry. Billing will not take place for patients who are uninsured. Patients with insurance will not receive bills for out-of-pocket expenses related to COVID-19 testing.

Resources to Access

For access to a clinician, you do not have to leave home. In non-emergent situations, patients can access online care via their mobile device or smartphone. Download the app at ascension.org/Onlinecare for information and to reach a provider.

The Ascension COVID-19 Hotline is available for anyone with questions or experiencing symptoms. The toll free number is 1-833-981-0711. Text COVID to 53901 for English or Spanish.

With COVID-19 cases, once again, rising in Wisconsin, it is critical that our community remains vigilant by wearing mask, practicing social distancing, and washing their hands.” says Dr. Pasquale Bernardi.