RACINE – Ascension Wisconsin, which operates Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., plans to begin vaccinating frontline caregivers on Thursday.

The health care organization announced Wednesday that in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, among the first group eligible to receive the vaccines are frontline caregivers – particularly those serving in emergency departments, COVID-19 units and intensive care units. This includes both associates and affiliated physicians and providers.

Ascension anticipates that the remainder of its associates will be eligible for the vaccine as more doses become available and the distribution process progresses. The organization stated in a news release that is “strongly encouraging” all associates to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at no cost, when it is made available to them.



“We are confident our plan will effectively and safely contribute to the protection of the communities we are privileged to serve,” Dr. Greg Brusko, Ascension’s chief clinical officer, said in a news release. “As we await widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, it will be critical for our entire community to continue wearing masks, watching distance from others, and washing hands frequently to protect ourselves and those around us.”



Additional information, including FAQs about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at https://healthcare.ascension.org/covid-19/covid-vaccine.

