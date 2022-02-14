MOUNT PLEASANT – Ashley Capital plans to start construction of two speculative industrial buildings in the Enterprise Business Park here in April.

Buildings V and VI will each be 390,000 square feet. Completion is expected by the fourth quarter of this year. The construction site is west of Highway H and north of Highway 11 (Durand Avenue).

Ashley Capital Building Mock-up – Credit: Ashley Capital

As part of the project, the Village of Mount Pleasant will extend Enterprise Way west to International Drive, which will provide more efficient access to the I-94/41corridor.

“Ashley Capital has already completed three speculative industrial buildings in Enterprise Business Park totaling more than 1.2 million square feet,” the company stated in a news release. Beyond Buildings V and VI, the business park has room for a 125,000-square-foot building.

Terry McMahon and Cody Ziegler of Cushman and Wakefield/Boerke and John Sharpe and Tom Boyle from Lee and Associates are the listing brokers for Enterprise Business Park.

About Ashley Capital

Ashley Capital, based in New York, is one of the country’s largest privately-held real estate development companies. Its portfolio of approximately 25 million square feet of properties is concentrated in the Eastern United States.

