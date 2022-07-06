MOUNT PLEASANT – Ashley Capital has started the renovation of Building IV in Enterprise Business Park here. The 438,000-square-foot structure, completed in early 2020, was most recently occupied by Amazon as a last-mile distribution facility.

The development firm plans to restore Building IV to its original shell condition and have it ready for tenant occupancy by the end of this summer. The structure is described in a news release as “a flexible cross dock building that can accommodate tenants from 40,000 square feet to 438,000 square feet. It has 36’ clear height, 76 dock doors, 8 drive-in doors, and an abundance of trailer parking.”

In addition, Ashley Capital has just begun construction of two new speculative buildings at Enterprise Business Park known as Buildings V and VI. That project was first announced in February of this year. Each of those buildings is planned to be a cross dock, 390,000 square foot facility divisible to 40,000 square feet. Both buildings are scheduled for completion during the first quarter of 2023.

It was also previously announced that the Village of Mount Pleasant will extend Enterprise Way west to International Drive, which will provide more efficient access to the I-94/41corridor.

The Enterprise Business Park site is west of Highway H and north of Highway 11 (Durand Avenue).

When completed, Enterprise Business Park will contain six industrial buildings representing more than 2.1 million square feet of space. Current residents of the park include CNH, Fresenius, Andis and Ryder Logistics. Enterprise Business Park is represented by Terence McMahon SIOR and Cody Ziegler of Cushman & Wakefield-Boerke Co., and John Sharpe and Tom Boyle of Lee & Associates.

About Ashley Capital

Ashley Capital, based in New York, is one of the country’s largest privately-held real estate development companies. Its portfolio of approximately 25 million square feet of properties concentrated in the Eastern United States.

