In solidarity, with Asian Americans, due to the recent shootings in Georgia, the Racine County Eye encourages supporting local, Asian-owned businesses.
According to the New York Times, the attack that resulted in six Asian women being murdered is still under investigation. However, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, police report that 21-year-old, Robert Aaron Long, was charged with eight counts of murder. Read more about the story here.
These attacks show a rise in hatred against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. To dismantle xenophobia and discrimination, consider supporting Asian-owned businesses in Racine. Here’s a list of our favorites:
Restaurants
- Asiana Korean Cuisine Restaurant – 423 6th Street
- Main Moon 2 – 4915 Washington Ave
- Sap Sap – Coming Soon – 2343 Mead St.
- Read Sap Sap Business Spotlight story here
- Sticky Rice Thai Restaurant – 203 6th Street
- Tony Chens – 4700 Washington Ave
- Krung Thai – 515 6th St
- Uptown China Racine – 1530 Washington Ave
- King’s Wok – 5131 Douglas Ave
- Shogun Japanese Restaurant – 518 College Ave
Beauty
- Nails Expo – 6100 Washington Ave
- Ivy Nails -2310 South Green Bay Rd.
- Michelle’s Nail and Spa – 4111 Durand Ave.
- Nail Luv – 5509 Durand Ave
- CaliNails – 4901 Washington Ave
- Nail Arts – 5538 Durand Ave
Other
- Enchanted Parties and Events
- Dr. Gary Chu Orthodontics – 1130 Sunnyslope Dr.
Resources
- Asian Mental Health Collective
- SAMHSA National Hotline
- National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance (NQAPIA)
- Mental Health Resources
If you are an Asian-owned business but do not see your name on the list, please reach out. Contact Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com to be featured. For more news stories, subscribe to the Racine County Eye.