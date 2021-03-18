In solidarity, with Asian Americans, due to the recent shootings in Georgia, the Racine County Eye encourages supporting local, Asian-owned businesses.



According to the New York Times, the attack that resulted in six Asian women being murdered is still under investigation. However, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, police report that 21-year-old, Robert Aaron Long, was charged with eight counts of murder. Read more about the story here.

These attacks show a rise in hatred against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. To dismantle xenophobia and discrimination, consider supporting Asian-owned businesses in Racine. Here’s a list of our favorites:

Restaurants

Beauty

Other

Resources

If you are an Asian-owned business but do not see your name on the list, please reach out. Contact Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com to be featured.

