RACINE COUNTY — Robert Wittke (R) is running for his third term in the 62nd Assembly District. Wittke is challenged by Tony Hammes, who is running for office for the first time. Racine County Eye asked the candidates the same questions via email and have only edited their responses for grammar, spelling, punctuation, and capitalization. Their responses are all in their own words.

Robert Wittke Name: Robert Wittke

Occupation: Project Manager Tax Technology

Municipality I call home: Village of Wind Point

Marital Status: Married with 4 children Representative Robert Wittke (R) – Credit: Wisconsin.gov

1. Why are you running?

In 2018, I originally ran for State Assembly for the opportunity to serve my community at a higher level. I am running for a third term to build on the results I have delivered during my first two terms. In my first term, I had five pieces of legislation become law. In my second term, I was able to get 14 pieces of legislation signed into law. I have developed good working relationships with municipalities, constituents, businesses, and organizations, and have been recognized for that with several different awards. I am seeking a third term to continue to solve problems and be a strong voice and advocate for the 62nd District.



2. What concerns are you hearing from residents?

Residents speak freely to me and the same the topics keep coming up again and again: inflation, community safety, and education.

Residents are concerned about the increased cost of living and the direction our economy is taking. People are struggling with higher food and gasoline prices week-to-week. They are deeply concerned about the cost of heating their homes as winter approaches. Farmers and small businesses are experiencing the same challenges in their cost of doing business.

Families feeling safe in their homes and their communities. Residents are concerned about growing crime rates and the resources available to address the issues. I was contacted by a constituent asking what can be done as all they wanted to be able to do was enjoy a cup of coffee on their porch in the morning without fearing the sound of gunshots. In our westernmost communities, they struggle to serve residents with volunteer fire and EMS services.

Parents are extremely concerned about what is being taught to their children in school and their ability to have a voice in their children’s education. We have a literacy crisis in this state – approximately 600,000 students cannot read to grade level – that requires a laser focus on reforms to improve student outcomes. I recently attended a dyslexia simulation event at the Raymond school that really highlighted the impact on students, parents, and families when children struggle to read.



3. If elected, how will you address those concerns?

As I have in my first two terms, I will work within the budgetary and legislative processes to deliver solutions to these challenges. The budget we built last session included a $3.2 billion-dollar permanent tax cut for the residents of Wisconsin as we began work towards a flat income tax rate.

This next session we need to continue those efforts to put more money back in the pockets of our constituents. We want to bring back the legislation the Governor vetoed that would have eliminated the personal property tax on our small businesses and restaurants. In addition, evaluate proposals being made to ease the tax burden on our senior citizens, retirees, and veterans.

I will continue to work with municipalities to develop funding strategies to recruit, retain, and equip our law enforcement and volunteer fire and EMS agencies.

I will continue to work with the legislature to strengthen our court system and bail requirements to keep dangerous criminals off the streets.

Last session, we put legislation on the governors desk that would have provided a Parent’s Bill of Rights and also have provided for improved testing to identify students struggling with reading. I will work to get these important pieces of legislation passed again and signed by the governor and seek other reforms to improve our student outcomes.

4. What issues appear on your priority list, and what will you do to address them?

I want to finish legislation that we started last session that was vetoed by Governor Evers. One example is a bill that would have given our communities more control over our lakefront when it comes to tourism. I will continue to make prudent investments in mental health and long term care. I want to expand our youth apprenticeship and dual credit programs so that we get more students into the trades and earning college credits. I also want to continue my work on the building commission and help reform the process so that we have the most effective use of taxpayer money.

Anthony J. Hammes Name: Anthony J. Hammes

Municipality I call home: Caledonia

Occupation: Freelance digital marketing and Mental Health Advocate

Marital status: Married for 15 + years to Dr. Diana Turner, a hospitalist at All Saints Anthony J. Hammes – Credit: Wisconsin Vote

1. Why are you running for office?

Before I decided to enter politics, I had been working hard to help fix our mental health system. I’ve spent the past year working with DHS (Department of Health Services) and the DQA (Department of Quality Assurance) getting claims about substandard care substantiated and assisted in developing new protocols at Winnebago Mental Health. Our efforts resulted in new regulations for the cleanliness and quality of care at the facility where many patients from Racine County end up going for care. Through these efforts, I have learned firsthand what these facilities lack due to consecutive budgets cuts.

I was asked by someone at NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) if I’d be willing to go before state legislators and present these stories. I said, “I’ll do you one better, I’ll become legislator!” Although improving mental health is what originally put me on the pathway to becoming a state legislator, I have discovered so many important topics where Wisconsin citizens need the right person and voice that will speak for them.

I am running to defend our democracy, retain women’s health rights, return $22 million back to the Racine public school system annually, work to improve our mental health system, and work to fight price gouging.

2. What concerns are you hearing from residents?

The number one concern I am hearing at the doors of District 62 is women’s healthcare rights, and what could happen to marriage equality and contraception.

3. If elected, how will you address those concerns?

When elected, I will help propose bills that give our vulnerable populations protections and spend more than 16 seconds fixing an 1849 law.

4. What issues appear on your priority list, what will you do to address them?

We need to prioritize mental health and build a more robust system. We need to work to remove the stigma that goes with suffering from a mental health illness.

Economic spending, I would encourage robust discussions with legislators inviting leading field experts to advise where limited dollars would have the greatest impact on our communities. I am a proponent of following evidence-based research to guide our decision making. I am not opposed to learning from the successes and failures of other states and am willing to put in the time and effort to research outcomes that will guide us forward.

Co-author/author bills to protect marriage equality, contraception, and women’s health rights. I do not belong in the decision making between a woman, her partner, and their doctor.

Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. To check your voter registration and find your polling location, visit myvote.wi.gov. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Follow local election results with Racine County Eye.

