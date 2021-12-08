MADISON – Movie theaters, summer camps and minor league sports teams serving Racine and Kenosha area residents were among the recipients of $14 million in assistance grants announced by Gov. Tony Evers’ office on Tuesday.

The funding for the grants came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and was administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA). The assistance is to help these organizations and businesses recover financially from lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants from the Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program went to:

Marcus Cinemas of Wisconsin LLC (Marcus Renaissance Cinema and other locations statewide), $4,125,000

Plaza Media LLC (theaters in Burlington and Lake Geneva), $120,000

Cinemark USA (theaters in Kenosha), $210,000

Grants from the Summer Camp Assistance Program went to:

Girl Scouts Wisconsin Southeast Inc. (serving Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties), $50,000

Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America (serving Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee counties), $50,000

Grants from the Minor League Sports Assistance Grant Program went to:

Racine Raiders Football Club Inc., $91,110

Baseball Like It Oughta Be LLC (Kenosha Kingfish), $200,000

In total, grants were awarded to 49 movie theater companies, 37 summer camps and 17 minor league sports teams operating in Wisconsin.

Applications for all three assistance grants were accepted from Sept. 16 through Oct. 15. For updates on other recovery-related grant opportunities, sign up for the Badger Bounceback update list.