MOUNT PLEASANT – Associated Banc-Corp. plans to close its Associated Bank branch office at 5439 Durand Ave. here later this year.

The Green Bay-based company filed a notice of closure for eight branches in the region with federal regulators. A spokesperson told the Milwaukee Business Journal the closures “are part of an industrywide trend” that reflects less customer foot traffic and greater use of online banking services.

The Associated Bank branch at 5205 Washington Ave., Racine is not affected. That office is currently undergoing a remodeling project.

Other Associated Bank branch offices to be closed by October are in Algoma, Green Bay (two locations), Hudson, Winneconne, Superior, and Troy, Ill.

Associated Banc-Corp. has 230 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.