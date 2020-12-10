RACINE ⏤ Police have uncovered the method used to purchase a handgun involved in an October homicide in the city.

According to a Thursday release from the Racine Police Department, police responded to the 1200 block of Yout Street on Oct. 17 for a homicide investigation.

During the investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Khalil Buckley. He is charged with the murder of Marcus Caldwell, 20, of Racine.

ATF assistance in tracing handgun purchase

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was, likewise, able to trace the purchase of the handgun used in the homicide. This led authorities to a woman in Missouri.

As a result, Missouri law enforcement arrested her, and she has been charged by the U.S. District Court in St. Louis, Mo., for providing the weapon.

To Racine County DA Patricia Hanson, the situation serves as another example of the dangers of straw purchases of firearms. It also shows the commitment to arresting and prosecuting all involved, the release states.

“Let it be known that my office recommends prison in every case in which a felon possesses a firearm illegally,” Hanson said in a released statement. “From this point forward, my office will also include prison recommendations for those who illegally provide firearms to known felons, regardless of their lack of criminal history.”

RPD also thanked the ATF and the Racine District Attorney’s Office for all their assistance with the investigation.

Court proceedings

On Nov. 6, Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch handed down a $100,000 bond to Buckley. He faces three felony counts, according to online court records.

He stands formally charged of first-degree intentional homicide and two felony bail jumping counts.

Buckley will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on the charges on Dec. 16.

