RACINE – Two suspects, wanted in the robbery of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) technician here were apprehended about 185 miles away in Illinois Thursday morning.

The Racine Police Department (RPD) reported that an ATM technician working at Chase Bank, 5815 21st St., was approached by two fully masked men about 1 p.m. Wednesday. The men removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM and fled the area in a vehicle.

Police investigators broadcast descriptions of the vehicle and suspects to other law enforcement agencies. Later on Wednesday, the Illinois State Police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The chase ended in Ford County, Ill., with the two suspects fleeing on foot.

Authorities from several Illinois law enforcement agencies, including air units, officers on foot and K9 units, searched for the suspects throughout the night. The two suspects, who have not been identified, were taken into custody at about 11 a.m.

Ford County is located in eastern Illinois approximately 2 hours south of Chicago.

The incident remains under investigation, according to an RPD news release. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Police & Fire

