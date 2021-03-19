A Racine man choked a woman in an attempt to steal her fanny pack, police said.

Donnell L. Pannell, 34, faces one count each of strongarm robbery, strangulation and suffocation, and disorderly conduct following an incident Wednesday on Racine’s south side.

Each charge carries with it the domestic abuse modifier, meaning a $100 surcharge is imposed for each count upon conviction.

Police responded to a 911 call in the 1800 – block of 16th Street for a reported assault. En route, dispatchers told Officer Timothy Siadak that Pannell had outstanding felony warrants in Minnesota.

Pannell is wanted on a warrant issued in Ramsey County – the Minnesota county containing St. Paul – for charges of misdemeanor domestic assault, felony theft of movable property, and three traffic misdemeanors, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office web site.

Argument over whom will drive vehicle

On arrival, Siadak met with a victim, who told police that an argument had broken out between her and Pannell over who would drive her car. Further, they were parked in the 1500-block of Packard Avenue. During the argument, Pannell began to punch her in the face, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Pannell next tried to take her fanny pack, with unspecified property in it. When the woman resisted, Pannell grabbed her around the neck with both hands and choked her, according to the complaint. The woman told Siadak she almost lost consciousness so she let go of her bag, which ended the assault.

The woman managed to run to a nearby store, where she was able to contact police.

Pannell faces fines of up to $50,000 and imprisonment for up to 15 years for the robbery charge. Also, fines of up to $10,000 and up to six years in prison for the strangulation and suffocation charge. As well as, fines of up to $1,000 and 90 days in prison for the disorderly conduct charge.

Pannell remained in the Racine County Jail Friday afternoon on a $10,000 cash bond.

