RACINE – A man was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office after he stabbed two people, one in the knee and one in the face.

Adonis Martin, 31, of Racine, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, armed burglary, and carrying a concealed knife. The woman involved in the stabbing initially told police that she had been dating Martin, and he was stalking her. Later, the woman changed her story after police found drugs in her home, and he sold her drugs.

If convicted of the charges, Martin faces up to life in prison and fines up to $60,000.

Woman and her friend stabbed

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Racine Police Department responded to a report of two people being treated for stab wounds on Oct. 4 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital.

Healthcare workers treated a woman for a cut to her knee and a man for a cut to his face. The woman told police that Martin stabbed her at her home. The woman knew Martin for a week before the stabbing, and he “seemed like a nice guy until he began ‘stalking’ her.”

The woman explained that she was lying on the couch when Martin came to her door. She told Martin to leave, but he kicked the door in and began chasing the woman around the kitchen table. Able to escape the residence and jump off the deck, the woman injured her ankle. Martin came after her, and she pleaded with him not to hurt her. He told her he would take her to the hospital. The woman yelled for help, and a friend showed up.

The woman’s friend came up to her, and Martin “slashed the knife” at him, cutting his face.

According to the woman’s friend, he was out for a walk when he heard the woman screaming and saw her jumping off her deck.

Investigators find holes in woman’s story

At the home, investigators found a box cutter and a folding pocket knife.

“Moreover, officers observed the door and door frame completely broken away from the wall, consistent with a forced entrance. Officers also located drugs and drug paraphernalia within the residence,” according to the criminal complaint.

During a follow-up interview, the woman told police that Martin sold drugs to her. The two had gone out on a few dates, but he had refused to leave her hallway on the day of the incident. To get him to leave, she asked that he get her some food, which was when she contacted her friend.

The woman didn’t call the police. She did not want to get into trouble because she was on probation agent, nor did she want to get her friend into trouble. When Martin returned to her home, he kicked in the door. The woman’s friend and Martin started to fight, and that’s when she ran down the stairs and got to the porch.

The woman “turned around and the defendant slashed at her neck with a knife. To avoid the defendant, she jumped off the deck. When the two men saw that the woman had jumped off the porch, the woman’s friend blocked her with his body. That’s when Martin slashed his face and said: “If I can’t have that bitch no one can have her,” she told police.

Martin held on $100,000 bond for attempted homicide

The woman believed Martin “would kill her if he had the opportunity,” according to the complaint.

Martin is being held at the Racine County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for 9:45 a.m. Oct. 13.

