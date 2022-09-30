MOUNT PLEASANT – A 19-year-old Racine man is in custody for attempted homicide after his arrest Friday morning for the shooting of a 16-year-old boy Wednesday.

In a press release issued Friday, Village of Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese confirmed that Tyrese G. Love was arrested at about 11 a.m. Assisting in Love’s arrest were the FBI Gang Task Force, United States Marshalls and Chicago Police Department.

Love, who records show is on probation, currently is being held in the Cook County (Ill.) Jail awaiting extradition to Racine for attempted homicide charges in the shooting of Racine Case High School student Zysean Golden in the parking lot of the Delta by Marriott Hotel across the street.

Golden, a member of the school’s varsity football team, was identified by WTMJ4 News, Milwaukee. According to that report, Golden was shot during his lunch period.

Golden, who was transported to Ascension-All Saints and then to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life, remains in stable condition.

Attempted homicide found to be gang-related

Police determined the shooting was gang-related and reported that Love fled the scene on a bicycle.

Assisting in the investigation were the Racine County Sheriff’s Department; Racine, Caledonia, Sturtevant and Chicago police departments; Wisconsin State Patrol; FBI; U.S. Marshalls; South Shore EMS; and Racine Unified School District.

Anyone with information on this attempted homicide is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option #4 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via the Crime Stoppers app.

