RACINE – An attic fire left a single-family home in the 700 block of Thirteenth Street uninhabitable here early Sunday. No one was injured.

The Racine Fire Department (RFD) was called to the site shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on a report of smoke coming from the eaves. Firefighters were able to awaken and evacuate the home’s two occupants.

The fire in the attic area was extinguished in about 20 minutes. The fire caused extensive fire, smoke and water damage and left the home “uninhabitable” with an estimated $90,000 in damages, according to an RFD news release. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RFD reminds residents of the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in all living spaces. This is particularly important during the winter months when supplemental heating devices may be in use.