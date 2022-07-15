The Racine Theatre Guild will be holding open auditions for “Native Gardens” on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.

About ‘Native Gardens’

A fence runs the border of Pablo and Tania’s barren backyard, separating it from the award-winning garden belonging to their new neighbors, Frank and Virginia. When Pablo, a high-powered attorney, has the chance to wow his new firm at their home, the very pregnant Tania takes it upon herself to fix up their lawn. Soon, they discover that a portion of Frank and Virginia’s yard actually belongs to them and their friendship turns into a side-splitting, back-and-forth mudslinging, all-out turf war.

Roles available Women Tania Del Valle (age 20s – 30s): Latinx/Hispanic; smart, likable, positive, highly energized, pregnant Doctoral candidate and gardener

Virginia Butley (age 50s – 70s): Caucasian; no-nonsense engineer. She is assertive and fiercely protective Men Pablo Del Valle (age 20s – 30s): Latinx/Hispanic; high-powered lawyer, ambitious, savvy. South American but educated in the United States.

Frank Butley (age 50s – 70s): Caucasian; caring, excitable, retired detail-oriented federal employee, avid gardener

COVID-19 protocols

Both actors and crew members for “Native Gardens” will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions. Actors will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions. Masks will be required to be worn when attending auditions and may only be removed while actively auditioning. Rehearsal protocols will be discussed at auditions.

Audition information

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions for “Native Gardens” at the Racine Theatre Guild. No appointments are necessary and you need to only attend one of the days of auditions. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script. Individuals of all levels of experience are invited to audition.

“Native Gardens” scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal at the end of July and will be performed on weekends from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2, 2022.

For further information, contact the Box Office at 262-633-4218 or email boxoffice@racinetheatre.org.

The arts in Racine County

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.