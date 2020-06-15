Audrey Joan Martini, 83, died on Friday, Jun 5 at Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie. She was born in Racine, WI to Eugene and Julia Luxem nee: Sinkus.

Audrey grew up sharing the same birthday as her big sister Pat. She was wild and free-spirited but devoted to her family. Early in life, she was the humor in the room, the life of the party. She had a passion for fishing, outdoors, and anything with animals. Audrey loved to travel the country. She was always on the “go” whether by car, bus, foot, or horse. She was close with her grandparents on both sides and enjoyed riding her horse across town for visits. She was outgoing and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Always a rebel, she often found herself in precarious situations. She endured and kept herself grounded with family. In her later years, she was an avid thrift store shopper always getting the best deals. She had also grown quite fond of slot machines, and Turner Classic Movies. Together, with her partner Coop, they loved going out for breakfast, visiting the ducks in the park, and caring for family graves. Most important was her love for her family. Her grandchildren were her world. Famously known for her vividly detailed stories of years ago and lipstick kisses. She was always busy visiting and making special dishes for her loved ones. Through adulthood, Audrey held many odd jobs in factories. She was also employed as a caregiver through Societies Assets. Her favorite job was babysitting grandchildren.

She leaves behind cherished memories and lipstick kisses for her children; Paulette (Joe) Halbur, Jack (Brenda) Martini, David (Joy) Martini, Kim Martini, and Patty Quinn. Precious Grandchildren; Ryan (Amber) Martini, Cory Martini, Mason Martini, Aireana (Garrett) Martini, Morgan Martini, Hannah Martini, Jacob Halbur, Josette (Jared) Richmond, Amber Gerdman, Jessica Gerdman, Rick (Michele) Barber. Even more precious great- grandchildren; Georgia and baby sister Martini, Jeremiah and Abraham Halbur, Lucian Gerdman, Landon and Bailey Barber. One and only sister Patricia (Tom) Stonehouse. Preceded in death by many family and dear friends, and especially dearest August “Coop” Kupper.

In keeping Audrey’s wishes, she will be laid to rest by her mother in Calvary Catholic Cemetery 2510 Kinze Ave. Racine, WI 53405. Please see photo for location. She would love a visit. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held on June 16th, 2020.