Squeeze in a couple of festivals, fairs, and events before the summer is over. August is full of events for all walks of life to participate in. While you may be bummed that the festivities of summer will soon come to an end, soak up what is left.

Whether you’re looking to find something to do on the weekend or a way to spend your weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered.

Check out what festivals, fairs/markets, and events are taking place in Racine County this August.

Festivals

What? Where? When? Mount Pleasant Bacon Fest

Roma Lodge

7130 Spring St

Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Aug 5-6 Armenian Fest St. Mesrob Armenian

Apostolic Church

4605 Erie St, Racine, WI 53402 Aug 7 Larry’s Fun Fest Great Lakes Dragaway

18411 1st St.

Union Grove, WI 53182 Aug 14 St. Rita Festival St. Rita’s Catholic Church

4339 Douglas Ave

Racine, WI 53402 Aug 19-21 St. Louis Festival St. Louis Catholic Chuch

13207 County Road G

Caledonia, WI, 53108 Aug 20-21

Fairs/Markets

Events

