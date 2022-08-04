Squeeze in a couple of festivals, fairs, and events before the summer is over. August is full of events for all walks of life to participate in. While you may be bummed that the festivities of summer will soon come to an end, soak up what is left.
Whether you’re looking to find something to do on the weekend or a way to spend your weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered.
Check out what festivals, fairs/markets, and events are taking place in Racine County this August.
Festivals
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Mount Pleasant Bacon Fest
|Roma Lodge
7130 Spring St
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|Aug 5-6
|Armenian Fest
|St. Mesrob Armenian
Apostolic Church
4605 Erie St, Racine, WI 53402
|Aug 7
|Larry’s Fun Fest
|Great Lakes Dragaway
18411 1st St.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Aug 14
|St. Rita Festival
|St. Rita’s Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Ave
Racine, WI 53402
|Aug 19-21
|St. Louis Festival
|St. Louis Catholic Chuch
13207 County Road G
Caledonia, WI, 53108
|Aug 20-21
Fairs/Markets
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Racine Starving Artist Fair
|DeKoven Center
600 21st St, Racine, WI
|Aug 7
|Union Grove Wisconsin Flea Market
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Aug 7
|Racine Harbor Market
|Monument Square
|Aug 25
|Wisconsin State Fair
|Wisconsin State Fair Park
640 S 84th St,
West Allis, WI 53214
|Aug 4-14
Events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|First Fridays
|Downtown Racine
|Aug 5
|Health and Business Expo
|John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Butler Drive
Racine, WI
|Aug 6
|Music on the Monument
|Monument Square
|Aug 5, 12, 19, 26
|Saturday Sounds
|Monument Square
|Aug 6, 13, 20, 27
|Movie in the Park
|Hantschel Park
5400 Byrd Ave
|Aug 11
|Animal Crackers Concert Series
|Racine Zoo
2131 N Main St.
Racine, WI 53402
|Aug 12
|Greater Racine Kennel Club
AKC Dog Show
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Aug 12
|Full Steam Ahead 2022
|Wustum Art Musuem
2519 Northwestern Avenue Racine, WI 53404
|Aug 13
|Flower Farm Uncorked
|For The Love of Flowers Farm
12114 West 5 Mile Road
Raymond, WI
53126
|Aug 17
|Origins of Hip-Hop 10
|Smoke’d On the Water
3 5th St, Racine, WI
|Aug 20
|Car, Truck, Bike Show
|Racine Zoo
2131 North Main Street
Racine, WI 53402
|Aug 21
|Showtune Shake-Up
|Racine Theater Guild
2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
|Aug 25
|Summer Pops – Summer Swing
|Memorial Hall
72 7th St
Racine, WI 53403
|Aug 26
|Roar & Pour
|Racine Zoo
2131 North Main Street
Racine, WI 53402
|Aug 31
