Squeeze in a couple of festivals, fairs, and events before the summer is over. August is full of events for all walks of life to participate in. While you may be bummed that the festivities of summer will soon come to an end, soak up what is left.

Whether you’re looking to find something to do on the weekend or a way to spend your weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered.

Check out what festivals, fairs/markets, and events are taking place in Racine County this August.

Festivals

What?Where?When?
Mount Pleasant Bacon Fest
Roma Lodge
7130 Spring St
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		Aug 5-6
Armenian Fest St. Mesrob Armenian
Apostolic Church
4605 Erie St, Racine, WI 53402		Aug 7
Larry’s Fun FestGreat Lakes Dragaway
18411 1st St.
Union Grove, WI 53182		Aug 14
St. Rita FestivalSt. Rita’s Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Ave
Racine, WI 53402		Aug 19-21
St. Louis Festival St. Louis Catholic Chuch
13207 County Road G
Caledonia, WI, 53108		Aug 20-21

Fairs/Markets

What?Where?When?
Racine Starving Artist FairDeKoven Center
600 21st St, Racine, WI		Aug 7
Union Grove Wisconsin Flea MarketRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		Aug 7
Racine Harbor MarketMonument SquareAug 25
Wisconsin State FairWisconsin State Fair Park
640 S 84th St,
West Allis, WI 53214		Aug 4-14

Events

What?Where?When?
First Fridays Downtown Racine Aug 5
Health and Business ExpoJohn Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Butler Drive
Racine, WI		Aug 6
Music on the MonumentMonument SquareAug 5, 12, 19, 26
Saturday SoundsMonument SquareAug 6, 13, 20, 27
Movie in the ParkHantschel Park
5400 Byrd Ave		Aug 11
Animal Crackers Concert SeriesRacine Zoo
2131 N Main St.
Racine, WI 53402		Aug 12
Greater Racine Kennel Club
AKC Dog Show		Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		Aug 12
Full Steam Ahead 2022Wustum Art Musuem
2519 Northwestern Avenue Racine, WI 53404		Aug 13
Flower Farm UncorkedFor The Love of Flowers Farm
12114 West 5 Mile Road
Raymond, WI
53126		Aug 17
Origins of Hip-Hop 10Smoke’d On the Water
3 5th St, Racine, WI		Aug 20
Car, Truck, Bike ShowRacine Zoo
2131 North Main Street
Racine, WI 53402		Aug 21
Showtune Shake-UpRacine Theater Guild
2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404		Aug 25
Summer Pops – Summer SwingMemorial Hall
72 7th St
Racine, WI 53403 		Aug 26
Roar & PourRacine Zoo
2131 North Main Street
Racine, WI 53402		Aug 31

