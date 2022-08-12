The Village of Mount Pleasant recently released road construction traffic alerts for the month of August via their Facebook page. The Public Works Department through the Village of Mount Pleasant works to provide a safe environment for drivers and their families by maintaining our roads and adjacent right-of-ways. To help residents, tourists, and travelers streamline their driving experiences in the village, take note of the following information.

Road construction projects taking place

Jacobs Court Paving is scheduled for the week of Aug. 15

Judith Lane Paving is scheduled for the week of Aug. 15

Berkshire Lane Structure and curb work in progress Paving is scheduled for the week of Aug. 24

Braun Road (Pike River Pathway Parking Area) Utility work to be installed week of Aug. 15 Paving is scheduled for the end of August



The Village of Mount Pleasant wants to remind people that all road construction schedules can be impacted by weather. Schedules are subject to change.

Find additional details on the 2022 paving projects online by visiting the village’s website.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.