ROCK ISLAND, IL – Augustana College, Rock Island, Ill., held its commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin delivered the address. The graduating class totaled 508.

Those graduating were given advice by Senator Durbin, who reflected on the resilience and hard work of this year’s graduates and commended Augustana’s commitment to preparing the next generation of peacemakers and problem solvers.

Among the graduates who participated in the ceremony: Natalie Rosborough from Racine was recognized with a major in Biology.

About Augustana College Known for sparking passionate curiosity, Augustana College is an empowering home to explore over 90 areas of study. Augustana’s innovative program, Augie Choice , transforms students into global citizens, thinkers and doers with a $2,000 grant to explore the world, complete an internship or conduct research with a professor.

Augustana students achieve a balance inside and outside of the classroom; ranking top ten in all divisions for Academic All Americans. Transformed to be different, current students and alumni include healthcare heroes, Nobel Prize winners, CEOs, college presidents and leaders across all continents. The college enrolls 2,400 curious changemakers who get energized by four years as part of a community that reflects the diversity of the United States.

